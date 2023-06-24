MARGATE — Cole Moore loves to surf and has competed in several contests.

But he found it hard to match the fun at an event that bills itself as the anti-surf-contest surf contest. Moore was one of the hundreds of people who signed up for the Red Bull Foam Wreckers Soft Board Surf Classic on Saturday morning.

The surfing event ran alongside the city's annual Beachstock event on the beach between Huntington and Granville avenues, located behind the Margate City Public Library.

"I've done contests my whole life, just sporadically, and I've never done well in them, so this is awesome, said the 23-year-old city resident. "I'm not here to do well. I'm here to hang out, crack some jokes maybe make it through a heat or not — it doesn't matter!"

Thousands were expected to go check out Beachstock throughout the day. The event was free to attend, with the city not requiring beach badges. Even during an overcast and foggy morning, several hundred people were on the beach, and many more began to pour in after 1 p.m.

The weather didn't really matter to the surfers anyway, Moore said.

"As long as you can see a little bit, you can get out there to catch some waves," he said.

The all-day event kicked off with the Soft Board Surf Classic. Participants competed on soft-top boards and took turns trying to pull off the wackiest or most-skilled stunts.

"It's the funnest. It's been great," said Ben Gravy, 34, a local surfing icon who grew up in Longport. "The weather didn't show up for us, but everyone's here. The beach is packed, people are enjoying themselves, and that's what it's all about. We try to get families out, every skill level. It doesn't matter if you're good or bad at surfing. Just come out, have fun and enjoy yourself."

Gravy, who helped organize the surfing event and was the emcee, said he can foresee it becoming an annual partnership with Beachstock. It previously was held for a couple of years in Atlantic City.

Contestants spun a wheel to determine which of the dozens of boards they had to use. They were invited to show a little bit of personality, whether it was during the spin or out in the water.

Johnny Ackless, of Sea Isle City, wanted to show off a lot of personality. Before his spin, he flipped a table and did a few somersaults in the sand. He let out a tribal scream as the wheel spun.

"It's the way surfing should be," the 32-year-old said. "It's about antics."

Ackless, who owns a surf kayak company, decided to ride a stand-up paddleboard out into the ocean with his chosen soft-top board strapped to his back. Ackless tried several times to transition from the SUP to the surfboard mid-wave, which resulted in several wipeouts.

"You see, Ackless means reckless, only with a slightly less probability of death," he said. "I think it went pretty good today. ... I stood on some things. It kinda sunk, but what are you gonna do?"

There was plenty to do for those who didn't plan on catching some waves.

A beer garden was stationed on the beach, and plenty of food trucks were available just off the beach behind the library, including South Jersey Smoke House, Margate Dairy Bar and Burger, TacoCat and Vagabond Kitchen and Taphouse. A handful of vendors also lined the walkway to the beach, including Ledwon's Sauce Company out of Cape May.

"The food trucks are right over there, everything smells super, super good. My stomach's growling," said Steve Dunwoody, 38, of Cape May, one of the Ledwon's partners.

A few tables were set up on the beach, including one for Sustainable Downbeach being used to educate people about terrapins. Sustainable Downbeach also was scheduled to hold a demonstration on the stage later in the day. Live music entertained throughout the day, with several more activities planned at night if the weather held, including a Samoan fire knife dance performance by the South Pacific Island Dancers.

Corn hole and beach volleyball tournaments were to be held throughout day. Heather Robertson, who organized the volleyball tournament, said in the morning the event was likely to be canceled due to a lack of signups. That didn't stop the Margate resident and avid volleyball player from enjoying Beachstock.

"This is the best, oh, my gosh," said Robertson, 49. "... This is such a great day. There are bands, a bonfire, there's events, there's drinking. This has always been a really fun day."

Margate resident Lisa Kohler was there with her daughter Rachel Francia and Rachel's husband, Brendan, both of Philadelphia. Kohler, 54, said in her 30-plus years living in the city, this was the first time she attended Beachstock.

"We're gonna listen to some bands and dance. We like to party down here," Kohler said.

Rebecca Piotti, 36, of the city, said she wasn't going to be deterred by the foggy day. She was there in the morning with her three children: son Quinn, 5, and 3-year-old twin daughters Cameron and Madison.

"After being cooped up in the house the last couple of days, I didn't care what was going on here, as long as there was no night lightning," Rebecca said of the weather. "As long as it was safe, we were coming out to enjoy the day regardless, so you can always make do."