Surfers look forward to hurricane swell as storm moves up the coast

Though not quite a perfect storm, Hurricane Larry looks to be a very good one, at least as far as the region’s surfers are concerned.
The storm is moving north well off the coast, forecast to pass New Jersey too far out to bring high winds or punishing rain, but close enough to send overhead waves rolling toward the beach.
“If I had to draw what the perfect track for great surf (would be), this is what I’d draw,” said Chuck Labarre, a captain with the Margate Beach Patrol.
“There’s going to be plenty of surf,” said Rob Mitstifer, lead surf forecaster with Surfline.com, a national surf forecast website.
The swell is expected to build through Thursday, with the largest waves Friday expected to be up to 8 feet. Some forecasts put them even higher. Surfline predicts a better shape for the waves late Thursday, with bigger waves Friday.
Asked which day he would paddle out into the waves if he were in the area, Mitstifer just laughed. He grew up on Long Beach Island and is now in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Were he in New Jersey, he’d be out Thursday, Friday and Saturday, he said.
“I’ve been surfing Jersey for maybe 35 years,” said Donn Hoosack, of Stafford Township. “I honestly can’t remember the last time I’ve seen 10-foot waves with a 17-second swell period and almost straight west wind. You can imagine guys are already lined up to call out of work and perhaps even quit their jobs to make sure they don’t miss this.”
He said he already arranged to change shifts to be able to hit the waves Thursday and Saturday.
Interviewed on Wednesday, Mitstifer said the waves were already building.
“It’s in the water now,” he said.
“I like tomorrow, but not a lot of people are banking on tomorrow to be the best,” Greg Beck, co-owner of Surfers Supplies in Ocean City, said Wednesday afternoon. He, and Mitstifer, said local weather will interact with the hurricane swell Thursday, which could mean more texture to the waves rather than the clean, glassy surface surfers love.
Not everyone is as eager for Larry. The National Hurricane Center warns of the potential for dangerous or even deadly waves as Larry moves toward Newfoundland, Canada.
“Significant swells from Larry will begin reaching the East Coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada today and continue affecting these shores through the end of the week,” reads a warning from the hurricane center issued Wednesday. “These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”
With still-warm water and most beach patrols done for the year or operating with a greatly reduced staff after Labor Day, lifeguards warn visitors and residents to take the ocean seriously. Officials urge people to only swim at protected beaches.
In Ocean City, where guards had seven beaches protected across the island this week, a Beach Patrol lieutenant said Wednesday guards were only allowing people to enter the water up to their knees.
Conditions are only going to get worse over the next couple days, he said. He asked not to be identified by name because he did not have authority to speak on behalf of the Beach Patrol. But he added that lifeguards throughout the region would give similar advice.
“It could be a calm day or it could be a giant storm like there is off the coast, we don’t want people to ever swim when there aren’t lifeguards,” he said.
Rip currents are always strong when the waves are big. All that water rushing in has to find a channel back out to sea. A swimmer caught in a rip current can be quickly carried past the breakers. One of the most serious dangers to ocean swimmers is becoming exhausted fighting against a current. Instead, experts advise, swim parallel to the beach until clear of the current, then try to swim back in.
Another hazard is the power of the wave itself, which can slam down with considerable force. Surfers describe this as closing out, when the whole face of the wave collapses down. Both Mitstifer and Beck raised that as a possibility for these waves.
If the waves roll directly in to the beach, they will close out, toppling over all at once. Surfers will look for spots where the wave will come in at an angle or where a shallow spot will break the wave first, like a pier, a jetty or sandbar.
“We want one where the wave just rolls right down the beach,” Beck said. That allows the surfer to glide along the face of the wave, propelled by its power without getting slammed down toward the sand.
The waves, as forecasted, look set to be both big and ridable, at a size more likely to be seen in winter storms than early September. Similar storms come by periodically, Mitstifer said. The waves heading toward New Jersey look good, but not unprecedented.
In July, Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain and high winds, along with overhead swell that drew surfers in droves.
“Usually when a storm comes the waves can get big but are really washed out with a small swell period and crazy winds,” Hoosack said. “The last few storms we are getting real lucky with a larger swell period with a western wind to hold it up and glass it off.”
“I’ll be out every day,” Beck said.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci contributed to this report.
