Surfers look forward to hurricane swell as storm moves up the coast

In Ocean City, where guards had seven beaches protected across the island this week, a Beach Patrol lieutenant said Wednesday guards were only allowing people to enter the water up to their knees.

Conditions are only going to get worse over the next couple days, he said. He asked not to be identified by name because he did not have authority to speak on behalf of the Beach Patrol. But he added that lifeguards throughout the region would give similar advice.

“It could be a calm day or it could be a giant storm like there is off the coast, we don’t want people to ever swim when there aren’t lifeguards,” he said.

Rip currents are always strong when the waves are big. All that water rushing in has to find a channel back out to sea. A swimmer caught in a rip current can be quickly carried past the breakers. One of the most serious dangers to ocean swimmers is becoming exhausted fighting against a current. Instead, experts advise, swim parallel to the beach until clear of the current, then try to swim back in.

Another hazard is the power of the wave itself, which can slam down with considerable force. Surfers describe this as closing out, when the whole face of the wave collapses down. Both Mitstifer and Beck raised that as a possibility for these waves.