Surfers celebrate Elsa-powered waves after storm moves on with little reported trouble

OCEAN CITY — Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain and high winds to the New Jersey coast Thursday night into the early hours of Friday, but by 9 a.m. Friday, the main effect locally seemed to be strong summer waves.

At the popular surfing break off the First Street jetty in Ocean City, surfers turned out early Friday to take advantage of the waves. The beach town received larger than usual swells, accompanied by a warning from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly of dangerous rip currents through Friday evening.

City officials urged people to swim only in front of a lifeguard even without storm-powered currents and strong waves.

Other areas, including New York City, saw flooding from the storm’s heavy rains. On Thursday evening, Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said the heaviest rain from the fast-moving storm was set to coincide with low tide, which reduced the risk of flooding.

