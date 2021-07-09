Surfers celebrate Elsa-powered waves after storm moves on with little reported trouble

OCEAN CITY — Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain and high winds to the New Jersey coast Thursday night into the early hours of Friday, but by 9 a.m. Friday, the main effect locally seemed to be strong summer waves.
At the popular surfing break off the First Street jetty in Ocean City, surfers turned out early Friday to take advantage of the waves. The beach town received larger than usual swells, accompanied by a warning from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly of dangerous rip currents through Friday evening.
City officials urged people to swim only in front of a lifeguard even without storm-powered currents and strong waves.
Other areas, including New York City, saw flooding from the storm’s heavy rains. On Thursday evening, Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said the heaviest rain from the fast-moving storm was set to coincide with low tide, which reduced the risk of flooding.
Heavy, drenching rain from Tropical Storm Elsa brought inches of water on a road in Somers P…
Two tornado warnings were issued in southeastern New Jersey by the National Weather Service, as fast-moving waterspouts threatened to go onto land and turn into tornadoes. The first was issued at 2:50 a.m. for an area boxed in by Maurice River Township, Buena Vista Township, Margate and Ocean City. At 3:38 a.m., another tornado warning was issued for the southern half of Long Beach Island, to Brigantine, on west to Mullica Township and Washington Township, Burlington County.
The weather service was investigating three potential tornadoes in the region Friday: in Woodbine, Somers Point and the Tuckerton-Little Egg Harbor Township-Bass River Township area.
A section of Longport Boulevard between Bay Avenue in Somers Point and Ocean Drive was closed Friday as the storm blew utility poles and power lines into the road, Egg Harbor Township police said. The department expected the road, which links Somers Point to Longport and Ocean City, to reopen by 11 p.m. Friday. Motorists were diverted to the Margate causeway and the Route 52 causeway into Ocean City.
Power outages were fairly limited. Woodbine had a cluster of outages early Friday. Roadway flooding was reported in Somers Point, Atlantic City and Ventnor. However, the tides never rose to flood stage, a lucky combination of onshore winds happening at low tide.
On Friday morning, skies were clear and bike riders crowded the Ocean City Boardwalk, while surfers continued to paddle out to the swell.
GALLERY: Surfers celebrate Elsa-powered waves
OC Elsa Waves (1).JPG
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
OC Elsa Waves (2).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (3).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (4).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (5).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (6).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (7).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (8).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (9).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (13).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (14).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (15).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (16).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (17).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (18).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (19).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (20).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (21).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (22).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (23).JPG
OC Elsa Waves (24).JPG
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.