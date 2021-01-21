Surf City fire damages Scojo's Restaurant

SURF CITY — An early morning fire Thursday damaged the second floor of Scojo's Restaurant, the Surf City Volunteer Fire Company said in a news release.
Surf City, Ship Bottom and High Point firefighters responded to the fire at 12:53 a.m. The initial water supply was delayed by a jammed fire hydrant cap, but it was eventually removed with a pipe wrench, the release said. The fire was limited to the second floor, saving the majority of the building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office.
— Ahmad Austin
