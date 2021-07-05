 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supporters to rally Tuesday to keep needle exchange program in AC
0 comments
top story

Supporters to rally Tuesday to keep needle exchange program in AC

{{featured_button_text}}
Needle exchange in Atlantic City

Advocates for Atlantic City’s clean syringe exchange program at 32 S. Tennessee Ave. will rally Tuesday in support of a new fixed location for the needle exchange as City Council weighs its future.

 Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — Advocates for Atlantic City’s clean syringe exchange program will rally Tuesday in support of a new fixed location for the social service as City Council weighs its future.

Representatives from New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition and the South Jersey AIDS Alliance, which runs the needle exchange at the Oasis Drop-in Center on Tennessee Avenue in the city’s Tourism District, will gather with other supporters at 2:30 p.m. at Firefighters Memorial Park on Bacharach Boulevard.

“People who use drugs are residents of Atlantic City, family members, kids, children of residents, tourists. What message does it send that we’d rather have people die …then offer an essential public health service in the center of our city,” said Jenna Mellor, Executive Director of the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition.

The rally comes two weeks after City Council introduced an ordinance in June that would repeal the 2007 ordinance that established the needle exchange program, the first of its kind in the state.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

City and state leaders have long debated the success and the location of the needle exchange despite studies showing that programs like this lead to lower rates of HIV infection, are cost effective and help reduce drug use and overdoses.

Atlantic City’s needle exchange is one of only seven in the state.

“A big message is that people who use drugs are not disposable,” Mellor said. “We’re here, we deserve services, we need services to survive and thrive. Really, these are essential public health services that Atlantic City needs and that every community throughout New Jersey needs, as well.”

Mellor said she understands the city’s desire to move the exchange out of the tourism district, but said that a proposed compromise to relocate to near the Atlantic City Rescue Mission was unexpectedly nixed. Mobile services, she said, are not enough.

A second reading on the ordinance by City Council is set for July 21.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan forces guard Bagram airbase

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News