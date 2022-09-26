Support grows on Atlantic City council for nonpartisan elections, vexing mayor

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. continues to oppose moving the city back to a nonpartisan form of government, as Council President George Tibbitt has decided to support it.

City voters will consider a ballot question Nov. 8, to decide whether to move to nonpartisan elections held in May, after a successful petition drive.

Tibbitt joins the only Republican on council, 6th Ward Councilman Jesse Kurtz, Democratic Councilwoman LaToya Dunston of the 2nd Ward and at-large Councilman Bruce Weekes in supporting the change.

That's a 5-4 minority on City Council.

"After careful consideration and looking at all the facts, it's not a Democratic or Republican thing," Tibbitt said Monday, after first sharing his decision with WPG Talk radio. "It's about regular day-to-day people being able to get involved in the process. There is a tremendous amount of every day people who could do an excellent job turning this city around."

With parties controlling who can run, Tibbitt said, many people are simply not welcome into the process.

"It's hard for a non-politically connected person to get involved, with the cost of these elections," Tibbitt said.

But Small called the effort an attempt to harm the Democratic Party, led by his political enemy Craig Callaway, of Atlantic City, along with state Sen. Vince Polistina and Assembly members Claire Swift and Don Guardian, all R-Atlantic, and county GOP Chair Don Purdy.

"That's who is behind it — and Callaway puppets on City Council," Small said.

Small and eight of nine council members are Democrats.

Polistina and other Republicans have denied being involved in the petition drive that resulted in the ballot question, but have said they would welcome the change to lessen the partisan divide.

Callaway, however, has collected many signatures for the petition drive.

Callaway has repeatedly refused to respond to requests for comment.

Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman, who provided copies of the petition pages, said Callaway's signature is on a large number of petition pages, as the one circulating it, and Guardian's signature is on the petition.

"It is intellectually dishonest for these people to say Callaways and county (Republicans) not involved," Suleiman said in a text message in response to questions.

Callaway, who is involved in lawsuits and countersuits against Small, controlled the city Democratic committee for years. But Small and his supporters gained leadership on the committee in June 2021.

The committee's influence would be greatly lessened if the city moves to nonpartisan elections, and Small has accused Callaway of being behind the move as a way of lessening Small's influence.

Small also said personal animosity is behind the effort.

"The administration is making so much progress. We are getting more things done and there is a lot of envy and jealousy among my colleagues," Small said.

If the ballot question passes, council would still be made up of nine members, six of whom represent wards and three of whom are at-large members. But there would no longer be primary elections, just a local general election in May.

Small has scheduled a press conference on the topic for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz said Monday he remains against the switch, and believes the current system has resulted in a diverse and effective group of council members.

"Going back to nonpartisan elections would cost I believe $60,000," Shabazz said, for the extra May election. June primaries and November general elections would still be held for county, state and federal offices.

"I'm also a homeowner and taxpayer, and it's not a prudent use of our tax dollars," Shabazz said.

Shabazz also questioned whether May city elections would result in fewer people voting, and end up being a form of voter suppression.

"We would be out of the cycle people are used to," Shabazz said of regular election dates. 

The effort to change how elections are run is being spearheaded by the Atlantic City Independence Committee. It is led by residents Andra Williams, former GOP council candidate Matthew Diullio-Jusino, Karim Ullah, Oveta Thompson and Jennifer Speed.

Williams, the spokesperson for the group, has denied that Callaway or Republicans are behind it. She has said the group wants to make it easier for residents to be involved in city politics.

Neither Dunston nor Weekes is a strong supporter of Small.

Dunston has filed a $1 million tort claim against the state, claiming Small and other council members conspired against her in an illegal meeting unknown to the public and have harassed her in various ways.

Weekes was elected on Small's ticket, but has since taken positions at odds with Small.

When asked if his differing position on nonpartisan elections would hurt his relationship with Small, Tibbitt said it won't affect how he approaches city business.

"I don't have to like you to work with you, and to do the city's business," Tibbitt said. "I'm not going to let personalities get involved in a good business decision."

Tibbitt also said it would be good for Atlantic City voters to focus just on Atlantic City issues in May elections, and not be influenced by any outside races held during primaries and November general elections.

In July, City Council voted against voluntarily moving to a nonpartisan form of government at its meeting, with a vote of 6-3.

At that meeting, Kurtz, Weekes and Dunston voted to make the change, but Tibbitt did not — although he sponsored the resolution to do so in acknowledgement of the number of signatures garnered, he said at the time.

Shabazz, 1st Ward Councilman Aaron "Sporty" Randolph, at-large Councilwoman Stephanie Marshall, 4th Ward Councilman Hossain Morshed and 5th Ward Councilman Muhammad Zia also voted no.

If the ballot question succeeds, candidates would run as individuals rather than as party representatives. The city long held nonpartisan elections, but changed to a partisan form in 2001.

In 2020, Atlantic City Residents for Good Government, a group backed by Resorts Casino Hotel owner Morris Bailey and labor unions, tried to make more radical changes.

Its referendum to change the mayor-council form of government to a council-manager form was rejected by voters in a special election in May 2020.

+2 
102421-pac-nws-guideacmayor

Atlantic City Council candidate George Tibbitt joins fellow candidates and mayoral candidates at a town discussion Thursday night. Atlantic City, NJ. October 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)

 acp

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Atlantic City Ballot Question

2022 General Election Municipal Questions

Atlantic City

“Shall the Charter of the City of Atlantic City governed by the Mayor Council Plan of the Optional Municipal Charter Law be amended, as permitted under that plan, to provide for the holding of non-partisan municipal elections in May?”

INTERPRETIVE STATEMENT

A no vote is a vote to retain the current form of municipal government elections. The City of Atlantic City has a Mayor-Council form of government with 9 council members, 6 of whom are elected from a ward and 3 of whom are elected at large. Currently, the Mayor and Council members are all elected for all staggered terms at a partisan election held in November, with primaries held in June.

A yes vote is a vote to add an election date in May in addition to November elections. The Mayor and Council would be elected in May with no primaries. Because the election would be non-partisan, candidates would no longer be required to identify themselves as being related to any party or organization.

“¿Debería enmendarse la Carta Constitutiva de la Ciudad de Atlantic City gobernada por el Plan de Alcalde Concejo de la Ley de Carta Constitutiva Municipal Opcional, según lo permitido por ese plan, para proveer la celebración de elecciones municipales no partidistas en mayo?”

DECLARACIÓN INTERPRETATIVA

Un voto negativo es un voto para mantener la forma actual de las elecciones de gobierno municipal. La ciudad de Atlantic City tiene una forma de gobierno de Alcalde-Consejo con 9 miembros del consejo, 6 de los cuales son elegidos de un barrio y 3 de los cuales son elegidos en general. Actualmente, el alcalde y los miembros del consejo son elegidos para todos los términos escalonados en una elección partidista celebrada en noviembre, con elecciones primarias celebradas en junio.

Un voto a favor es un voto para agregar una fecha de elección en mayo además de las elecciones de noviembre. El Alcalde y el

Concejo serían elegidos en mayo sin primarias. Debido a que la elección no sería partidista, ya no se requeriría que los candidatos se identifiquen como relacionados con algún partido u organización.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

