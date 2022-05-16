Support for Russian sanctions remains steady, Monmouth poll finds

WEST LONG BRANCH — As Russia's invasion of Ukraine heads towards its third month, a majority of Americans of all political parties back President Joe Biden's sanctions toward the Eastern European superpower, a new Monmouth University poll finds.

The university's poll was conducted by phone from May 5-9, with a probability-based national random sample of 807 U.S. adults 18 years of age or older, Monmouth said.

Biden, a Democrat, has instituted numerous sanctions against Russia as a method to interrupt its economic activity and mobility, targeting the Russian people and the nation's president, Vladimir Putin.

Overall, 43% of Americans surveyed approve of Biden's handling of the situation, even as cutting off Russia's oil supply from the U.S. continues contributing to record-high gas prices. While a small percentage (32%) feel high gas prices are severely harming the U.S. economy, most (77%) feel the oil sanctions are necessary.

A small amount of Americans (21%), according to Monmouth's poll, feel the sanctions will benefit NATO's efforts to force Russia out of Ukraine, a sentiment down nominally from 25% who felt the same way in March.

Nearly half of Americans say Biden's sections are having a minor impact, while another slim amount of Americans (24%) feel the sanctions have no impact whatsoever.

Since the war began in February, the U.S.'s public opinion of Biden's actions remains firm, says Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

“America’s support for Ukraine remains steadfast, even in the face of economic concerns at home," Murray said.

While bipartisan support for the Biden sanctions holds steady, there's a slim difference in support for them among Democrats (88%) and Republicans(88%), according to the poll.

Overall, about two in three Americans (66%) back deploying U.S. troops to Europe as support for America's eastern allies. The figures are similar to those reported in the conflict's early stages (66%), according to the poll.

But, like support for the U.S.'s overall actions against Russia, Democrats (78%) and Republicans (65%) differ on the idea of a heavier-than-usual military presence in Europe.

In other poll results, fewer than 10% of Americans believe Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine is justified, while 90% say they are not justified. In March, 7% felt the Russians were justified, according to the poll.

Most Americans (77%) support issuing weapons for Ukrainian fighters. But, majority (63%) feel that America's contributions towards stopping the deadly war could lead to nuclear warfare, according to the poll.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

