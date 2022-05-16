 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Support for Russian sanctions remains steady, Monmouth poll finds

  • 0
Election 2022 Biden

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about inflation in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington,Tuesday, May 10, 2022. While the primaries are testing Trump’s grip on the GOP, they’re also serving as a barometer of Biden’s ability to shape the Democratic Party.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, AP

WEST LONG BRANCH — As Russia's invasion of Ukraine heads towards its third month, a majority of Americans of all political parties  back President Joe Biden's sanctions toward the Eastern European superpower, a new Monmouth University poll finds.

The university's poll was conducted by phone from May 5-9, with a probability-based national random sample of 807 U.S. adults 18 years of age or older, Monmouth said.

Biden, a Democrat, has instituted numerous sanctions against Russia as a method to interrupt its economic activity and mobility, targeting the Russian people and the nation's president, Vladimir Putin.

Overall, 43% of Americans surveyed approve of Biden's handling of the situation, even as cutting off Russia's oil supply from the U.S. continues contributing to record-high gas prices. While a small percentage (32%) feel high gas prices are severely harming the U.S. economy, most (77%) feel the oil sanctions are necessary.

People are also reading…

A small amount of Americans (21%), according to Monmouth's poll, feel the sanctions will benefit NATO's efforts to force Russia out of Ukraine, a sentiment down nominally from 25% who felt the same way in March.

Nearly half of Americans say Biden's sections are having a minor impact, while another slim amount of Americans (24%) feel the sanctions have no impact whatsoever.

Since the war began in February, the U.S.'s public opinion of Biden's actions remains firm, says Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

“America’s support for Ukraine remains steadfast, even in the face of economic concerns at home," Murray said.

While bipartisan support for the Biden sanctions holds steady, there's a slim difference in support for them among Democrats (88%) and Republicans(88%), according to the poll.

Overall, about two in three Americans (66%) back deploying U.S. troops to Europe as support for America's eastern allies. The figures are similar to those reported in the conflict's early stages (66%), according to the poll.

But, like support for the U.S.'s overall actions against Russia, Democrats (78%) and Republicans (65%) differ on the idea of a heavier-than-usual military presence in Europe.

In other poll results, fewer than 10% of Americans believe Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine is justified, while 90% say they are not justified. In March, 7% felt the Russians were justified, according to the poll.

Most Americans (77%) support issuing weapons for Ukrainian fighters. But, majority (63%) feel that America's contributions towards stopping the deadly war could lead to nuclear warfare, according to the poll.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rabid cat found in Pleasantville

Rabid cat found in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — A stray cat in Pleasantville tested positive for rabies Monday in Atlantic County’s seventh case of 2022, officials said.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea implements nationwide COVID lockdown

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News