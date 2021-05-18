Superstorm Sandy made $3.7 billion worse due to sea level rise in NJ

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 24,500 more people (an 8.8% increase) and 16,700 more houses (an 8.4% increase) experienced coastal flooding during Sandy than would have if sea levels had not risen, according to the report. Sea level rise is largely caused by melting glaciers and warmer waters due to human-induced greenhouse gas emissions. However, sinking land, a shoreline as built up as a city and dredging also play minor roles in the increase.

"The human impact of climate change is clear and costly. ... This human-caused sea level rise drove higher flood levels during Hurricane Sandy, increasing the costs of damages by about 13% in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. As the effects of climate change grow more frequent and more severe, documenting human impact (as we have done here) is critical to understanding and reducing our adverse contributions to the climate system," said Daniel Gifford, a postdoctoral associate at Rutgers University and a climate scientist at Climate Central.

The study solely focused on the impacts of sea level rise from Sandy. It did not look at whether climate change influences the size, strength or the highly unusual east-to-west motion of the storm. Researchers used two types of computer modeling and approaches to arrive at the conclusion, both of which had similar findings.