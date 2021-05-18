Superstorm Sandy made $3.7 billion worse due to sea level rise in N.J.

During Superstorm Sandy in October 2012, sea level rise brought water further inland and kept sea water on normally dry ground longer than usually, adding an approximate $3.7 billion in damage to New Jersey, according to a study published by Nature Communications.
The study, performed by Climate Central of Princeton, Stevens Institute of Technology and Rutgers University says the $3.7 billion amount, 12.8% of the $29.4 billion total damage in the Garden State, was the 50th percentile between the $2.2 billion to $7.0 billion range the research showed.
In the New York City tri state area, including all of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, sea levels have risen roughly four inches in the century before the 2012 storm made landfall in Brigantine, according to the authors. However, the impacts have been far more pronounced in South Jersey. Sea levels have risen roughly 16 inches in that time in Atlantic City, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
"This study is the first to isolate the sea level rise effects attributable to human activities and put a dollar sign to the additional coastal flooding damage they cause. If we were to calculate the costs of all coastal flooding damage they cause. It would provide clarity on the severe damage we are inflicting on ourselves and our planet and hopefully add urgency to doing more to prevent it," said Philip Orton, research associate professor, Stevens Institute of Technology.
According to the report, approximately 24,500 more people and 16,700 more houses experienced coastal flooding during Sandy than they would have if sea levels were not risen, a 8.8% and 8.4% increase, respectively. Sea level rise largely caused by melting glaciers and warmer waters, due to human induced greenhouse gas emissions. However, sinking land, a shoreline as built up as a city and dredging also play minor roles in the increase.
"The human impact of climate change is clear and costly...This human-caused sea level rise drove higher flood levels during Hurricane Sandy, increasing the costs of damages by about thirteen percent in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. As the effects of climate change grow more frequent and more severe, documenting human impact (as we have done here) is critical to understanding and reducing our adverse contributions to the climate system." said Daniel Gifford, a Postdoctoral Associate at Rutgers University and a Climate Scientist at Climate Central.
The study solely focused on the impacts of sea level rise from Sandy. It did not look at whether climate change influences the size, strength or the highly unusual east to west motion of the storm. Researchers used two types of computer modeling and approaches to arrive at the conclusion, both of which had similar findings. Property damage was calculated using a standard method from the Federal Emergency Management Association. Of the 6,477 storm survivors in shelters during Sandy, 67% of renter registrants from New Jersey were considered low income.
"People who struggled financially to recover from Hurricane Sandy because the last few inches of coastal flooding ruined their floors or appliances may well have escaped serious damage without human-caused sea level rise. They might not realize it, but they are literally victims of climate change," said Ben Strauss, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientist of Climate Central.
Beyond sea level rise, Sandy's impacts were made worse by the fact that the storm made landfall around that Monday evening high tide. Sandy's tide height remains the record for many places along the South Jersey shoreline, including Barnegat Light (6.39 feet above mean lower low water, the average low tide height), Atlantic City Marina (10.20 feet), Stone Harbor (9.39 feet) and Bivalve (10.44 feet).
Despite a record 30 named storms in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin in 2020, there is no link between climate change and the number of the storms, according to research performed by Greg Holland and Cindy L. Bruyere of National Center for Atmospheric Research. However, there has been an increase in the proportion of category four and five hurricanes, which has sustained wind speed of at least 130 mph.
