Superstorm Sandy made $3.7 billion worse due to sea level rise in N.J.

"This study is the first to isolate the sea level rise effects attributable to human activities and put a dollar sign to the additional coastal flooding damage they cause. If we were to calculate the costs of all coastal flooding damage they cause. It would provide clarity on the severe damage we are inflicting on ourselves and our planet and hopefully add urgency to doing more to prevent it," said Philip Orton, research associate professor, Stevens Institute of Technology.

According to the report, approximately 24,500 more people and 16,700 more houses experienced coastal flooding during Sandy than they would have if sea levels were not risen, a 8.8% and 8.4% increase, respectively. Sea level rise largely caused by melting glaciers and warmer waters, due to human induced greenhouse gas emissions. However, sinking land, a shoreline as built up as a city and dredging also play minor roles in the increase.