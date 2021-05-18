Superstorm Sandy made $3.7 billion worse due to sea level rise in N.J.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the report, approximately 24,500 more people and 16,700 more houses experienced coastal flooding during Sandy than they would have if sea levels were not risen, a 8.8% and 8.4% increase, respectively. Sea level rise largely caused by melting glaciers and warmer waters, due to human induced greenhouse gas emissions. However, sinking land, a shoreline as built up as a city and dredging also play minor roles in the increase.

"The human impact of climate change is clear and costly...This human-caused sea level rise drove higher flood levels during Hurricane Sandy, increasing the costs of damages by about thirteen percent in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. As the effects of climate change grow more frequent and more severe, documenting human impact (as we have done here) is critical to understanding and reducing our adverse contributions to the climate system." said Daniel Gifford, a Postdoctoral Associate at Rutgers University and a Climate Scientist at Climate Central.