Superstorm Sandy changed communities up and down the coast

A mix of smaller raised and unraised homes lines a lagoon in the Mystic Island section of Little Egg Harbor Township.
A boat is seen in the front yard of Bill Halbeisen’s Sandy-damaged home in the Beach Haven West section of Stafford Township in 2013.
A damaged home is pictured Nov. 27, 2012, on Scott Drive in the Holgate section of Long Beach Township. It was about a month after Sandy that residents were allowed to return to that section of Long Beach Island.
Linda Carpino, of East Sail Avenue in the Mystic Island section of Little Egg Harbor Township, moved into her raised home in 2017. The previous owners lived through Superstorm Sandy and raised the home, only to sell it soon after. At right is her neighbor’s home, which was repaired but not lifted after Sandy.
A lone truck attempts to pass on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Egg Harbor Township as the bay overflows amid Superstorm Sandy on Oct. 29, 2012.
Ten years ago, Superstorm Sandy made landfall and forever changed communities up and down the coast.
The long-term impact of the storm is still being felt in communities like the Mystic Island section of Little Egg Harbor Township, the Beach Haven West section of Stafford Township, the Holgate section of Long Beach Township and Brigantine.
Small homes that have been in families for generations have been replaced with larger homes. That has changed not just the look of the streets, but the faces of the people living on those streets as well.
Mystic Island
Mystic Island’s population fell only slightly in the years after Sandy, when almost all of the mostly one-story homes there were heavily flooded.
It went from about 8,493 residents in 2010 to 8,301 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, hitting a low of less than 8,000 in 2013-14.
This densely packed section of Little Egg Harbor consists of mostly smaller homes on tiny lots with lagoons crisscrossing the neighborhood.
But now, many of the one-story homes are raised, giving residents garages underneath and creating an elevated zone to shield them from future storms. The higher designed homes have also changed the look of the community.
Homeowners at the time of Sandy raised their houses in the years afterward, some staying, but others selling to new owners, who didn’t have firsthand experience with the storm on the coast.
“We moved here over two years ago when we downsized,” said Jerry McChristy of East Sail Avenue, one of the hardest hit areas that ends in a cul-de-sac overlooking Barnegat Bay.
His home was already raised when he bought it.
“We have always liked the water,” McChristy said, adding he doesn’t worry about another Sandy coming their way.
“It was a one-in-a-hundred-year storm,” he said.
Next door, Linda Carpino moved into her already raised house in 2017 but said she’s known some older residents who’ve left rather than undertake the work and stress of building higher.
Carpino said she still keeps in touch with some of those people, as she shared photos of the old house that the prior owner had left her. There was water damage about four feet up on the walls, destroyed furniture and a boat with its prow sticking into the living room.
Not all the homes in the flooded zone have been raised above ground level, though.
“When you live on the water, you have to be accepting that things will go awry,” Carpino said. “I hope there will be no Sandy again, but there might.”
Beach Haven West
Jean Lazauskas had to wait days after Sandy made landfall to see the damage to her vacation home. When residents returned to the area, they were required to park outside the neighborhood and then walk in. After parking, she made her way through streets filled with murky water on foot to her bungalow-style home on Marin Court.
Inside, she found a disaster. She was greeted by evidence of a three-foot tide that had tossed her furniture around the home.
“It was like a war zone,” said Lazauskas, 62.
She, like hundreds of others in the community, wanted to rebuild, so she raised the home on top of a new garage and had the walls rebuilt.
Upscale houses have replaced the original, quaint homes constructed when Beach Haven West was first built in the 1950s. Most of the neighborhood’s original homes were ranchers built on slabs in the 4,500-home community.
Streets with petite houses how host towering, elevated homes, more closely resembling an upscale, seaside town like Margate.
“It really changed the look and feel of most of those streets,” said Stafford Township Mayor Gregory E. Myhre.
Holgate
Maria Knott and her husband bought a vacation home four months before Sandy.
Following the storm, Long Beach Boulevard in Holgate had more than three feet of sand.
When they were allowed to return to the decimated area, their house and most of their neighbors’ houses were spared significant damage.
However, some in the community were not so lucky. The Long Beach Township Island Trailer Park, which featured 140 homes, was destroyed.
Knott, 51, remembers being distraught while the couple waited for the OK to return and check on their properties. They had to rely on word of mouth from contractors authorized to be on the island while storm cleanup began. Because of the amount of damage in that section of the township, homeowners were forced to wait nearly a month before they were able to see their damaged properties.
The storm changed Holgate dramatically. Mayor Joe Mancini calls it the newest section of the township because so many homes have been replaced. Overall, the storm caused more than $100 million in damage in the one-mile section of the township.
“The people that live there are very resilient people,” Mancini said. “If their house was damaged, they fixed it, raised them or ripped them down.”
Knott’s home was surrounded by sand piled up to about its porch, but next time, the two-story house might not be as lucky.
“Every year, I worry,” said Knott.
Brigantine
Like many of the 9,000-plus residents living in Brigantine at the time, Gonzalo Cruz didn’t think Sandy would have a big impact on him and his family.
Hurricane Irene, which made landfall in New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2011, didn’t impact the area like news and weather reports had predicted, so many residents didn’t feel the need to leave their homes when Sandy approached.
In hindsight, that was a mistake, Gonzalo said.
“There are times when people don’t want to go,” said Gonzalo, who wanted to stay with the belongings he worked so hard for, and didn’t have a place to evacuate to.
“And I didn’t think it would be that bad. It’s not like Florida,” he said.
It was the fear on his family’s faces that told him they should have left.
“Once I noticed the winds going around 90 to 100 mph, and my family was scared, I was more scared for them,” he said.
The anniversary of the storm has been an opportunity to reflect on the lessons learned.
“Next time they tell us to evacuate, I will,” said Gonzalo.
Brigantine residents on the northside were the hardest hit.
Billy Ridenour, who lived on Quimet Avenue at the time, said the area near the golf course got it the worst.
“Living on the island pretty much all my life, we’re used to storms,” said Ridenour. “The damage was way more than I expected.”
The Brigantine Golf Links, near Ridenour’s modular home, was flooded so high the greens were a sea of blue, he recalled.
Ridenour said certain spots on the north end got it worse than others. The area from 25th Street down to the Rod and Reel Tavern on 13th Street was completely wiped out, which was about half the island. High winds ripped shingles off roofs. Streets looked like a haunted “trunk or treat,” with everyone’s belongings being thrown around the area, said Ridenour.
He said the south end of Brigantine likely survived the storm because it was more elevated than the north end.
It took about a week for the Brigantine bridge to open up, but it took months for Ridenour to return to his one-story, three-bedroom rancher.
The effects were felt long after the storm receded.
“A lot of places went out of business, and now the streets flood worse than they did before,” said Ridenour. “Before Sandy, only the north end would flood. Now, the entire island is flooding.”
“It was probably the scariest and most incredible experience of my life,” said Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera, who hadn’t yet been elected to office when the storm hit.
City workers, police and fire departments worked long hours getting people to safety from their flooded homes, Sera said. Residents that had elevated trucks also helped other residents get to the Brigantine Community Center, which was turned into a makeshift shelter.
Sera said infrastructure was damaged due to flooding and the wash of mounds of sand. But the city rebuilt, seeking grants as it did to shore up weak or low points.
“Sandy taught us to have a healthy respect for nature and the ocean,” said Sera.
Atlantic County residents have already begun stocking up on storm supplies as Hurricane Sandy gets closer to South Jersey.
At Home Depot in Absecon, generators sold out Friday morning. More than 100 people formed a line throughout the store, hoping there would be other shipments of generators, which could cost from $500 to $800. By about 4 p.m., those at the front of the line had been waiting for six hours with no word on when the next shipment might arrive.
Terry Slattery, of Galloway Township, sat on an industrial cart in the middle of the line. She lost power after the June 30 derecho storm and she did not want to relive that experience.
“I think it’s stupid that we didn’t get it before this storm hit,” she said, laughing. “After the derecho, we were out of power and we should have bought it then.”
She tried to get a generator at the Egg Harbor Township Home Depot but she said they sold out right as she walked into the store. She had been waiting for about an hour and a half at the Absecon store.
Slattery said she still has a list of preparations.
“This was step one,” she said. “Looks like we have from now until Tuesday. I want to tie down. I want to get stuff out of the yard. We have two big boats staying in the water (in Atlantic City). We’re putting extra lines on the boats.”
John W. Pucci Sr., of Mays Landing, was loading plywood into his truck for his Brigantine summer home.
“I’m cleaning off the deck,” he said. “I’ve got some plywood on standby. I have a sliding door on the second floor deck. I want to be able to put that plywood on (Saturday) or Sunday morning early. I think we’re going to get whacked.”
For Pucci, the storm is the calm before the storm. He owns a tree-removal and excavation service, and he said he plans to be going non-stop after the storm clears. He said he is preparing with that in mind.
“My wife went shopping today, bought $500 worth of stuff,” he said. “Non-perishables like tuna, and canned goods, and soups, just to be prepared.”
At the ShopRite in Somers Point, Joe and Jodi O’Connell, of Egg Harbor Township, said they don’t panic when forecasts of major storms come in, but they wanted to buy food before the crowds begin arriving.
Jodi said she wasn’t sure what would happen or how bad the storm would be, but the forecasts were scary enough that people would take warnings seriously.
“I really think it’s going to be one of those things where the shelves are empty tomorrow,” she said.
Joe O’Connell said that he typically laughs at the storm preparation frenzy, even though he has worked with the Red Cross in New York for years and has covered disasters ranging from blizzards to terrorist attacks.
“I think it’s going to be the worst thing we’ve seen in a long time,” he said. “When I woke up this morning and turned on The Weather Channel, I turned to her and said, ‘We’re going food shopping.’”
At the ShopRite in Absecon, Damaris Santiago and Lawan Fenwick, both of Pleasantville, pushed a full cart of food out to their car.
“I’m supposed to have my tonsils out on Monday, so I’m getting food for that,” Santiago said. “But I also got extra in case the power goes out.”
She said she got mostly non-perishables. She has a filter on her faucet at home, but she said she was stocking up on bottled water for the storm. Fenwick picked up things he wouldn’t need to cook, but could store in a cooler, like lunch meat.
“We still have to get batteries,” Santiago said. “We have a lot of candles, though.”
OCEAN CITY – Although Hurricane Sandy is hundreds of miles and over a day away from making landfall somewhere along the coast, she made her presence known Sunday morning in Ocean City by bringing significant flooding to one of the island’s lowest-lying neighborhoods.
Merion Park, at elevation 3.5 feet, was under as much as 30 inches of water at high tide Sunday morning. With flood waters already in the streets by time they awoke, residents scurried to move cars to high ground, caught unprepared by the depth of the waters during a tide that was not predicted to be an issue.
Brothers Travis and Austin Satinski, wearing lightweight summer clothing, also were unprepared for the elements as they combed the neighborhood for their pet cat, which they said ran away on Saturday.
An hour of slogging around the neighborhood in hip waders showed no street unaffected. Somerset Lane was covered with water its entire length, as was Oxford Lane. At the intersection of Oxford and Bartram lanes, one of the lowest points in the low-lying neighborhood, the water practically topped my hip waders as a young driver in a pickup truck barreled by, causing a wake.
Bay Avenue where it intersected with 36th Street was submerged, as was the intersection of Westminster and Somerset, which was impassable as much as two hours before high tide.
With a mandatory evacuation order upon the city, it would seem obvious that we residents must leave. In my water-logged travels, I met just one person – a young adult home alone – who planned to stay put. Many houses were already battened down and their driveways empty of cars.
After surviving the Veterans Day nor’easter of 2009 in Merion Park, where the high tide measured 8.1 feet, I know we have no chance of riding this one out in this location. Some predictions have 10-foot tides coming our way.
To put that in perspective, the hurricane of 1944 set the record for Ocean City at 9 feet. Two other storms – Hurricane Gloria in September 1985 and the nor’easter of December 1992 – brought tides of 8.8 feet.
Hurricane Sandy could bring a tide another foot higher, and almost two feet higher than November 2009 did.
And so I, along with four cars, three dogs, two children and one husband, am outta here. Good-bye and good luck, Ocean City!
Jake Wright said he has never evacuated for a storm in 88 years, and he does not plan on doing so for Hurricane Sandy.
Wright, of Cape May, said Saturday morning that he planned to sit at home and wait it out, just as he did when Tropical Storm Irene approached last year.
“I’ll be sitting here, reading, and if the lights go out, I got batteries,” he said. “I just hope the TV doesn’t go out, because there’s a lot of football on tomorrow.”
The locals in Cape May and Lower Township were fairly cavalier about the evacuations and statewide state of emergency declared Saturday. Two days before the storm was expected to hit New Jersey, several people said they were not intimidated.
“Irene put a bad taste in their mouth,” said Jim Dickson, of North Wildwood, owner of the Shark Bait gift shop.
Dickson said last year’s countywide evacuation left a lot of people jaded about the ability of emergency personnel and meteorologists to predict impending disasters. He said it also caused him to lose tens of thousands of dollars in potential revenue.
“When they say 80 (mph winds), we get 60; when they say 60, we get 40,” he said.
Several people in the county mentioned former Cape May County Emergency Management Director Frank McCall telling people last year that if they did not evacuate they should put an index card in their shoe identifying themselves for cleanup crews who would find their bodies.
Cheryl Fitzgerald, a supervisor at The Shirt Shop of Cape May, said that frustrated her and other locals, saying it caused unnecessary panic.
“I’m not evacuating,” said Fitzgerald, of the North Cape May section of Lower Township. “I didn’t evacuate last year.”
Sean King, owner of Colds Spring Carpentry, was boarding up businesses along Beach Avenue on Saturday morning. He said people were more panicked last year ahead of Irene, and thought they simply did not believe the warnings about Sandy.
“Last year was a joke,” he said.
King, of Cape May, said he and his family also planned to stay and wait out the storm. He said he thought the evacuations were premature, and that the hurricane’s strength could not be properly judged until it got closer.
King’s crew later put wood on the windows of Uncle Bill’s Pancake House, where owner Tom O’Hara was also planning to take down his outdoor awning. O’Hara said he put up boards last year and broke two windows doing so.
“I probably wouldn’t have had any damage if it didn’t,” he said.
At the same time, he said he wasn’t going to try his luck by not making precautions.
“When you do nothing, that’s when it hits,” he said.
Emergency management officials spent Saturday trying to convince people that last year’s evacuation was a justifiable precaution and that locals should consider themselves lucky thus far. As Sandy roared up the coast, they tried to impress upon people that this situation was serious.
“It’s time to look for another place to go,” Sea Isle City Mayor Len Desiderio said he was telling residents on his barrier island Saturday.
Nevertheless, Desiderio said he would be staying in town with emergency management personnel.
“The mayor’s got to stay with the ship,” he said.
Some people said they did not think leaving for the mainland would be safer anyway, especially since Irene caused more flooding in rivers and lakes than on the coast in South Jersey.
Brigantine resident Keith Evans, a former member of the Coast Guard, said he wasn’t going to evacuate for that very reason.
“Where are you going to go? Absecon? Smithville?” he said. “I’ll stay in my house. I have my kayak and scuba gear. I might get rescued by one of my own guys.”
OCEAN CITY – Monday morning’s high tide and Hurricane Sandy-fueled flooding brought universal agreement from many residents who decided to ignore mandatory evacuation orders and ride out the storm.
“It’s scarier than I thought it would be when I made the decision to stay,” said Sam Lavner, whose home at 10th Street and Pleasure Avenue took on water when flooding hit six feet deep at the sidewalk. He said the 120-year-old home, to his knowledge, had never had water inside before.
Lavner and his wife were planning to relocate from the breeched first floor of their house to the third floor with their five cats, one dog and one bird for the evening high tide.
“I think we’re going to be OK,” he said, although the combination of high tide, full moon and expected landfall of the hurricane occurring simultaneously had him concerned, as well as the loss of power at his home at 9 a.m.
“I didn’t think it would be as bad as it is,” said Dave Martin, whose home at the intersection of Somerset and Oxford lanes in Merion Park was surrounded by water and whose garage had water knee-high water in it. “It’s a huge lake out there.”
Doug Wing, owner of Ready’s Coffee Shop on Eighth Street, said he had planned to come into town at low tide, but nixed that idea after learning all access to the island had been closed off.
“It doesn’t look good for Ready’s today,” said Wing, whose motivation in visiting the restaurant had been spurred by a customer’s report that the morning tide had come to within one inch of entering his restaurant.
“Who would have thought there would be water up to Ready’s front door?” he asked. “Bob, the previous owner, said never in his 30 years there had the water come close.”
An Asbury Avenue resident who said he walked through waist-deep flooding Monday morning reported there was water up to the seats of the chairs in Arlene’s restaurant in the downtown, and that a friend had told him about a couple who were trapped in their attic on Palen Avenue, driven there by the four feet of water in their home.
“There’s more water than I thought there would be,” said the resident, who asked for anonymity. “That’s what’s so scary about it. Having so much water at one of the highest points on one of the highest streets.”
His advice to those who were in favor of staying if they had an opportunity to leave at low tide Monday: “I wouldn’t recommend it.”
Lavner said he tried to convince his wife to leave after the morning high tide only receded by half. With three feet of water still in the street at low tide, Lavner said he knew the evening high tide, piling on top of the morning tide, would only make things worse.
“It’s going to exacerbate it,” he said. “We’re going to get hammered.”
Some South Jersey hardware stores, pharmacies, supermarkets and restaurants remained open Monday, but they were the exception as everyone counted the hours until Hurricane Sandy made landfall in southern New Jersey.
Travel restrictions, evacuations and common sense kept most people off the roads, slowing business at places such as Cappuccio’s Eastside Deli in Vineland.
The store has a generator and supplies enough to last for days, owner Mehe Patel said.
“It must be getting bad. I haven’t seen too many cars. My regular customers have been coming in -- and some emergency workers. They need coffee,” she said. “Tomorrow we’ll be open. We have everything we need so we’re ready.”
Marmora Hardware on Route 9 in Upper Township was closed to business on Monday after employees found several inches of standing water. Instead of helping customers with last-minute purchases of plastic buckets and trash cans to store drinking water, batteries and generators, employees worked to dump truckloads of sand along the leaky wall before pumping out the floodwater.
“We haven’t lost any inventory yet. We’re just sucking and mopping,” Manager Mike Ricchi of Upper Township said.
Ricchi said he woke Monday to find his home’s roof starting to leak from the wind-blown rain and a tree blown down in his yard.
“I’m a little concerned. It’s still early on in the storm,” he said.
Ricchi said he was surprised by how busy Marmora was Monday morning. The ShopRite remained open along with pharmacies and other small businesses along Route 9.
Farther north on Route 9, most businesses remained closed Monday in parts of Northfield and Linwood.
One exception was Bunting Family Pharmacy on Tilton Road. The store was busier than normal Monday.
Owner and pharmacist Joe Bunting, 36, of Linwood, said, if possible, he intended to stay open throughout the storm. On Monday, his pharmacy continued to make home deliveries of medicines such as insulin.
“The flooding our drivers have been encountering hasn’t been that bad yet, but it’s expected to get much worse tonight and tomorrow,” he said. “We have a backup generator, so in case we do lose power, we’ll still be able to process claims for patients.”
Bunting said he was so focused on his patients that he had not considered what he might do for lunch or dinner Monday. He said most of the usual restaurants around his store had closed.
“That’s a great question. We have some candy bars. Maybe we’ll tear into those,” he said.
Morning flooding made it impossible for businesses on Cape May County’s barrier islands to open even if they were so inclined. First responders accustomed to grabbing a slice of pizza or cup of coffee were on their own like everyone else.
Ocean City Police Capt. Steven Ang said the police station on Ninth Street and the rest of the downtown had become largely impassable by floodwaters.
“We went out yesterday and got food and supplies for ourselves,” he said.
Farther inland, businesses such as the Richland General Store in Buena Vista Township contended with a blustery but uneventful morning.
Owner Gary Brookland, of Manahawkin, helped customers get last-minute batteries, pumps, extension cords, duct tape and some unusual impulse purchases.
“We’ve been selling a lot of playing cards,” he said. “The storm is disruptive but very good for the hardware business.”
Many of his customers own local farms that needed attention, despite the approaching gales, he said.
“It’s a farm community so people stay busy. They’re not afraid of a little weather,” he said.
Big sellers have been gasoline cans to stock up on generator fuel to power well pumps, lights and household appliances, he said.
“People are nervous because of what happened in August. We didn’t have water for a week,” he said of the wind storm that knocked out power to most of southern New Jersey. “These are tough people. They will hold their ground. They’ve got nowhere else to go.”
Flooding in Atlantic City Monday was at a record high and that was even before Hurricane Sandy had struck, but that still wasn’t enough for to get some residents to leave.
Despite a mandatory evacuation and casino shutdown, some people opted to stay, while a few businesses opened as usual.
Those who did cited the last evacuation order for Tropical Storm Irene-and the less than dire outcome--as their reason for staying.
“I have enough food, water, batteries - an extra car battery,” said Mohsin Shah, 24, a Lower Chelsea resident said.
Shah said as he eyed the knee-deep water flooding Dover Avenue. “But it’s going to be the same thing as last time. Nothing is going to happen.”
City and state officials have repeatedly warned that such complacency could prove deadly.
“I can’t overemphasize how dangerous this storm is,” city Office of Emergency Management Director Tom Foley said. “We know it will be unlike anything we’ve ever experienced.”
Before it fully arrived, the storm made history: floods were measured 9.75 feet above the mean low-water mark early Monday morning, Foley said.
In practical terms, that meant nearly all of Gardner’s Basin and the South Inlet was impassable for most of Monday aside from Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk, but increasingly strong winds ultimately precluded that as well.
Floodwaters also rose to at least two feet in most areas within two blocks of the bay or a block from the beach Monday morning. That started to subside just before noon, but quickly started building again during the early afternoon as rainfall strengthened to a blinding intensity.
At that point, city officials suspended emergency medical services because ambulances could not navigate the flood. Firefighters started responding to calls instead, in addition to battling a few minor fires that broke out Monday. With two of 10 trucks too water-logged to keep running, the fire department started using inflatable watercraft and front-end loaders to get through the flood to respond to some of the nearly 400 calls for service that had come in by Monday afternoon. High-water vehicles from the state were being sent to the city as well, Fire Chief Dennis Brooks said.
During the storm’s early stages, property damage and power outages were minimal in the city.
Lights remained on in homes throughout the resort.
Casinos kept their exteriors lit as usual, and Bally’s Casino Resort continued blasting pop music onto the Boardwalk more than 24 hours after operators cleared out gamblers and hotel guests to comply with a state order to shut down. Local gaming companies keep between 15 and 20 people on each property to provide security and maintenance support on hand.
It remains likely, however, that Sandy will knock out electricity for many people, possibly for days, Foley said.
Foley expects to allow people back into the city no sooner than Thursday – at least one day later than initially planned.
“We can only urge those very few who haven’t evacuated to hunker down and do the best you can,” he said.
As Foley spoke, Langford was overseeing the evacuation of residents from the city’s shelters to those offshore in an effort to put maximum distance between residents and the storm’s unprecedentedly dangerous conditions.
Of more than 500 residents kept overnight Sunday in shelters, about 135 were left to be transported to the shelter at Pleasantville High School by Monday afternoon. Once they’re gone, the city will have bussed out more than 2,200 residents, Foley said.
More than 1,800 residents, however, remained in high-rise apartment buildings throughout the resort, Foley said.
And they were not the only ones riding out the storm.
Casinos and most other businesses closed, including The Walk Outlets. The shopping center did not open on Sunday. By that time, most stores had taped their windows; businesses along the Boardwalk and Atlantic and Pacific avenues seemed to prefer plywood and sandbags.
Tony’s Baltimore Grill at Iowa and Atlantic avenues had written a message on its protective window cover: Open.
“Our family and Ducktown (Tavern) spoke with emergency services and the police, … (after) the last hurricane, we made an agreement to stay open for them and feed them in the event of an emergency,” co-owner Debbie Tarsitano said.
Tarsitano’s Atlantic Avenue location wasn’t flooding, but the roof – a flat design, she said – was leaking Monday afternoon. Water also from the ceiling into dripped into four recycling bins in the Public Safety Building’s fourth floor hallway.
But few people experienced flooding that crept inside by Monday afternoon.
Property damage seen and reported throughout the resort also was minimal Monday. Some smaller, weaker trees were uprooted or cracked in winds that reached 40 miles per hour by Monday afternoon – about half the strength of what’s expected through today.
Sandy made landfall just before 8 p.m. near Atlantic City, as a post-tropical northeast storm, packing winds of nearly 85 mph and setting a record for the lowest barometric pressure in New Jersey, and potentially in the northeast United States, of 945 millibars.
Flooding from the storm reached major levels in Atlantic City, as the incoming tide met with the lowering storm surge. The water reached 8.9 feet at the recording station in Steel Pier, and likely is significantly higher in the back bays. High tide occurred at 8 p.m.
The storm was downgraded about 7 p.m. by the National Hurricane Center after multiple data sources confirmed that the storm had lost all of its tropical characteristics, the center said.
Aircraft reconnaissance found that the highest winds nearing 85 mph were in the southern portion of the storm, which did not affect New Jersey.
Sandy, which will still retain the name officially by the weather service, is expected to move over northern Maryland, before turning north and slowly moving through Pennsylvania and New York. The effects on South Jersey could be continued strong winds through at least tomorrow afternoon, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Gary Szatkowski.
The tide is as high as the water rose during the 1944 hurricane. However, the impact on the back bays cannot be determined until sunrise as the wind differences could create a more dire situation, Szatkowski said. Additionally, if the wind direction shifts while speeds exceed 50 mph, Szatkowski said, the water in the bays could pile up significantly higher than expected along the bay side of the barrier islands.
Much of the immediate coast and inland experienced calm conditions with little rain for more than two hours, prior and after landfall, a signal that Sandy retained a very large broad center of the storm as a vestige of its tropical origins, Szatkowski said.
However, Szatkowski warned, conditions would return with similar ferocity after the center passed and winds would come out of the opposite direction.
First responders in Atlantic County and Atlantic City were ordered to return to shelter and cease operations, per the Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management, but were allowed to return to the streets at about 8 p.m.
President Obama declared New Jersey a disaster area, hours before Hurricane Sandy is to make landfall in South Jersey, opening up Federal Emergency Management Agency aid to help reimburse the relief effort.
Emergency crews in coastal towns spent much of today during the day fervently working on a massive, last-minute relief effort to evacuate those who initially refused to leave and even those who suddenly found themselves under water and under a mandatory evacuation order. Swift boat rescue crews were dispatched in many municipalities and the National Guard was called into Strathmere to help evacuate those who initially refused to leave.
Gov. Chris Christie ordered that travel cease on the Garden State Parkway, south of Woodbridge, beginning with the section between Cape May and the Atlantic City Expressway Monday morning.
Szatkowski warned that there could be serious cuts or even breaches in the barrier islands north of where landfall occurred, reminiscent of the March Storm of 1962, which split Long Beach Island at Harvey Cedars.
Prior to Sandy’s transition from a hurricane to a northeaster, hurricane force winds extended 175 miles from the storm’s center and tropical storm force winds extended 485 miles from the center, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. advisory.
Atlantic County has a travel ban in effect until further notice, with only essential workers and those workers providing an essential public service allowed to be on the roads. Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland in Cumberland County also have issued similar bans, as has Middle Township in Cape May County.
All state, local and county offices are closed today, as are courts, schools, parks, public libraries and senior centers. All garbage collection has been postponed.
Dean Iovino, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, said that while the tide Monday morning at Steel Pier was a little less than forecast, the effect in the back bay areas is more intense due to the strong onshore winds that will only increase.
“(The water is) going to go down a little bit, I don’t know if it will go down enough to all of them to leave,” Iovino said, referring to residents of barrier islands who stayed and now may want to leave.
Monday afternoon, forecasters predicted a tide of up to 9.5 feet, which could break the record of 9 feet, set during the December Storm of 1992. However as the storm sped up, that forecast has become more tentative.
In Cape May, the tide reached 8.9 feet Monday morning, which broke the record set by Hurricane Gloria of 8.8 feet. Forecasters said they thought the storm’s track would mean that Monday night’s tide in Cape May will not reach those levels again.
Many residents that did not evacuate decided to change their minds Monday morning after the first tide brought the water up much higher than residents expected. Ann Kooperman, who lives in Ventnor Heights, said Sunday she planned to stay, but when the water came up Monday morning, it reached her garage door and suddenly, she was concerned the first floor of her house would flood.
But when Kooperman decided to try leaving Ventnor Heights, she said the water was too deep and that conditions had deteriorated so badly, that she was afraid to drive.
But at 2:30 p.m., Kooperman reported the wind changing direction, which indicated the outer bands of the storm’s center were moving through and landfall would occur north of Ventnor, Szatkowski said.
“I think everybody in the Heights here is wishing they left,” said Kooperman, who lived through the March Storm of 1962 as a child.
Sandy’s recorded barometric pressure of 940 millibars, a measure of a storm’s strength and intensity, broke records, with the weather service saying the storm was the most intense system to ever hit the northeastern United States. The previous record of 946 millibars was set in 1938, during the “Long Island Express” hurricane.
While Sandy originated as a hurricane, the rare storm, which stretched nearly 1,000 miles and is impacting nearly a third of the nation, is a hybrid of a tropical system and a northeaster. While hurricanes are fueled by warm ocean waters and lose strength over cold water, Sandy transitioned into a northeaster type storm, which fuels from temperature differences.
The storm moved north over the Gulf Stream, which contained warmer water, but Sandy also interacted with a powerful frontal boundary that was bringing polar air from Canada.
Temperatures after the storm moves out the region will drop below average for early November, with forecasts calling for 50s during the day and 40s overnight until at least Sunday.
Power is expected to be out for days in many areas and Atlantic City Electric will not be able to begin assessing damage and completing preliminary tallies until the wind dies down, something that may not occur until late today or early Wednesday.
Inland winds are expected today to be between 40 mph and 50 mph, with higher gusts.
OCEAN CITY – Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said parts of Ocean City were hit very hard by Hurricane Sandy Sunday and Monday, Oct. 28 and 29, with major beach erosion, extensive structural damage in the south end, and the downtown business district on Asbury Avenue “devastated.”
Gillian spoke at a press conference at the Ocean City High School Tuesday afternoon. The police, fire and public works departments worked out of the high school through the height of the storm. Firefighters had to respond to several fires throughout the day.
“This was an amazing event and we’re going to be dealing with this for many days,” Gillian said.
He thanked the county and Upper Township for their help evacuating residents. He also thanked residents for evacuating before the storm.
Around 120 Ocean City residents were transported to Upper Township Middle School, which is serving as an emergency shelter. Thirty residents were also brought to the high school during the storm.
“The storm had a major impact on both tides Monday,” said Gillian.
The ocean met the bay in several areas.
“The ocean breached everywhere,” he said.
Gillian said the city is still assessing damage and that the island is not yet open. He said the current situation is very dangerous and urged those traveling to be careful.
“We got hit hard,” he said. “We’re not going to let anybody back in today because we’re still assessing things.”
Ocean City beaches suffered major erosion because of the storm surge. Bulkheads were taken out, as well as many dunes, and sand spilled into the streets in the south end. Water remained on Bay Avenue in most parts of the island on Tuesday.
Homes and businesses throughout the island experienced flooding and damage, said Gillian.
The mayor said the downtown business district on Asbury Avenue was hit especially hard with almost two feet of water in some areas.
“The downtown was devastated,” he said. “They are going to need a lot of help.”
Two sewer pump stations went down during the storm, and officials are working to bring them back up.
Gillian said the school district has canceled school in Ocean City for Wednesday, Oct. 31. Trick or treat in Ocean City has been postponed indefinitely.
The city is assessing damage on the boardwalk, as well. Some stairs and ramps have been lost to the storm, and a few boards in the Fifth and Sixth street area have come loose, Gillian said.
The Ocean City Music Pier took on some water, but nothing serious, city business administrator Mike Dattilo said.
On a positive note, there were no injuries due to Sandy.
“We were very lucky,” Gillian noted.
There is no estimate as of yet on the cost of the damage done by Sandy.
“There is a tough time,” Gillian said. “I’ve never seen a storm like this. This storm was probably the worst it could have been.”
One day after riding out one of the most destructive storms to hit the East Coast, South Jersey residents faced a devastating scene from one end of the shoreline to the other.
The statewide devastation also has prompted President Barack Obama to join Gov. Chris Christie in New Jersey on Wednesday to survey the damage, officials said.
The president already has declared a major disaster in eight counties: Atlantic, Cape May, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Union.
That means municipalities, businesses and individuals will be able to receive federal aid, including grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to recover from the effects of the disaster.
The Federal Emergency Management Administration has been working with other agencies to help bring supplies to affected communities as well as assessing damage in other counties, such as Cumberland to determine whether they qualify for disaster aid, said spokeswoman Phyllis Deroian.
Officials were still making plans on how people would be able to apply for the aid.
"We're working here and on the ground," she said of FEMA crews. "It's going to be a significant number of people."
The New Jersey National Guard also has mobilized 4,000 troops to assist, and has a Blackhawk helicopter ready to assist in post-storm damage assessment, said Brig. General Michael Cunniff.
Access to barrier islands remained blocked for a second consecutive day, which closed off some of the state's most treasured resorts, including Atlantic City and Ocean City.
Ocean County was among the hardest hit with the ocean meetingthe bay on Long Beach Island.
Emergency responders were performing search and rescue in several communities, including Stafford Township.
In Cape May and Atlantic counties, several seaside resorts, including Atlantic City and Ocean City, remained inaccessible.
The governor met with Cape May County mayors and Avalon emergency management officials after touring Belmar in Monmouth County. After surveying the region by helicopter, Christie said Ocean City suffered some of the most significant damage. The governor also said Long Beach Island and Seaside Heights had more devastation than he had ever seen before.
"The entire Seaside Heights boardwalk is gone," he said.
Returning residents to the barrier islands would require a coordinated effort, the governor said.
"I'm not going to authorize any re-entry into the barrier islands until further notice," Christie said.
In Atlantic County, the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township was among the hardest hit areas, according to township Mayor Sonny McCullough, who said there didn't appear to be casualties.
"There are houses that are lifted off the foundation, roofs are down, cars are under water," he said.
Officials said they would wait until the water receded before helping to clear the debris.
"The financial damage is overwhelming for people," McCullough said.
On Black Horse Pike, a house boat floated inland and sat stranded in the middle of the road.
"That was the boat that took out my porch," George Broomsmith, 61, of Egg Harbor Township, said.
Broomsmith and his neighbor Bill Warren, 46, took shelter in their homes during the storm Monday night, marveling as floodwaters lapped the porch of his home, rising high enough for him to use his kayak to navigate around the roads of his neighborhood.
"I saw four floating docks, 4 feet of water in the street," he said. "The wind was howling and pushing everything to my house." Other residents who lived near the water took shelter in higher ground but when they returned, found extensive water damage to their homes.
"Unreal," Tom Rehr, 63, of Absecon, said of the mess he found in his garage. "It all floated around."
Rehr and his wife found all of their belongings on the first floor of their home soaked.
"It's never come up this high," Mary Rehr said. "It's terrible."
The couple tried to ride out the storm but left as the tide reached their doorway.
"When you live by the water, you take your chances," she said.
In Somers Point, Annette and Glenn Todd left their home due to the rising tide but left a sump pump running, which helped to keep their home dry, unlike their neighbors who experienced extensive damage.
"If the electricity didn't stay on, we would have been done in," Annette Todd, 52, said. Staff Writers Donna Weaver and Trudi Gilfillian contributed to this report. Contact Hoa Nguyen 609-272-7203 HNguyen@pressofac.com
On Oct. 29, 2012, Superstorm Sandy devastated coastal areas of New Jersey and New York, causing billions of dollars in damage, and killed dozens of people in the U.S. and Caribbean.
The Press of Atlantic City has compiled stories, photos and videos from residents and officials preparing for the storm and the devastation it left in its wake.
Take a look back through our archives as South Jersey remembers the effects the storm had on the region eight years ago and check out recent stories about the 2020 hurricane season, which is on track to be the second most active on record.
OCEAN CITY – Monday morning’s high tide and Hurricane Sandy-fueled flooding brought universal agreement from many residents who decided to ignore mandatory evacuation orders and ride out the storm.
“It’s scarier than I thought it would be when I made the decision to stay,” said Sam Lavner, whose home at 10th Street and Pleasure Avenue took on water when flooding hit six feet deep at the sidewalk. He said the 120-year-old home, to his knowledge, had never had water inside before.
Lavner and his wife were planning to relocate from the breeched first floor of their house to the third floor with their five cats, one dog and one bird for the evening high tide.
“I think we’re going to be OK,” he said, although the combination of high tide, full moon and expected landfall of the hurricane occurring simultaneously had him concerned, as well as the loss of power at his home at 9 a.m.
“I didn’t think it would be as bad as it is,” said Dave Martin, whose home at the intersection of Somerset and Oxford lanes in Merion Park was surrounded by water and whose garage had water knee-high water in it. “It’s a huge lake out there.”
Doug Wing, owner of Ready’s Coffee Shop on Eighth Street, said he had planned to come into town at low tide, but nixed that idea after learning all access to the island had been closed off.
“It doesn’t look good for Ready’s today,” said Wing, whose motivation in visiting the restaurant had been spurred by a customer’s report that the morning tide had come to within one inch of entering his restaurant.
“Who would have thought there would be water up to Ready’s front door?” he asked. “Bob, the previous owner, said never in his 30 years there had the water come close.”
An Asbury Avenue resident who said he walked through waist-deep flooding Monday morning reported there was water up to the seats of the chairs in Arlene’s restaurant in the downtown, and that a friend had told him about a couple who were trapped in their attic on Palen Avenue, driven there by the four feet of water in their home.
“There’s more water than I thought there would be,” said the resident, who asked for anonymity. “That’s what’s so scary about it. Having so much water at one of the highest points on one of the highest streets.”
His advice to those who were in favor of staying if they had an opportunity to leave at low tide Monday: “I wouldn’t recommend it.”
Lavner said he tried to convince his wife to leave after the morning high tide only receded by half. With three feet of water still in the street at low tide, Lavner said he knew the evening high tide, piling on top of the morning tide, would only make things worse.
“It’s going to exacerbate it,” he said. “We’re going to get hammered.”