Superstorm Sandy changed communities up and down the coast

Ten years ago, Superstorm Sandy made landfall and forever changed communities up and down the coast.

The long-term impact of the storm is still being felt in communities like the Mystic Island section of Little Egg Harbor Township, the Beach Haven West section of Stafford Township, the Holgate section of Long Beach Township and Brigantine.

Small homes that have been in families for generations have been replaced with larger homes. That has changed not just the look of the streets, but the faces of the people living on those streets as well.

Mystic Island

Mystic Island’s population fell only slightly in the years after Sandy, when almost all of the mostly one-story homes there were heavily flooded.

It went from about 8,493 residents in 2010 to 8,301 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, hitting a low of less than 8,000 in 2013-14.

This densely packed section of Little Egg Harbor consists of mostly smaller homes on tiny lots with lagoons crisscrossing the neighborhood.

But now, many of the one-story homes are raised, giving residents garages underneath and creating an elevated zone to shield them from future storms. The higher designed homes have also changed the look of the community.

Homeowners at the time of Sandy raised their houses in the years afterward, some staying, but others selling to new owners, who didn’t have firsthand experience with the storm on the coast.

“We moved here over two years ago when we downsized,” said Jerry McChristy of East Sail Avenue, one of the hardest hit areas that ends in a cul-de-sac overlooking Barnegat Bay.

WATCH: New Jersey American Water performs drone emergency response drill New Jersey American Water on Tuesday performed a drone exercise with the National Aerospace …

His home was already raised when he bought it.

“We have always liked the water,” McChristy said, adding he doesn’t worry about another Sandy coming their way.

“It was a one-in-a-hundred-year storm,” he said.

Next door, Linda Carpino moved into her already raised house in 2017 but said she’s known some older residents who’ve left rather than undertake the work and stress of building higher.

Carpino said she still keeps in touch with some of those people, as she shared photos of the old house that the prior owner had left her. There was water damage about four feet up on the walls, destroyed furniture and a boat with its prow sticking into the living room.

Not all the homes in the flooded zone have been raised above ground level, though.

“When you live on the water, you have to be accepting that things will go awry,” Carpino said. “I hope there will be no Sandy again, but there might.”

Beach Haven West

Jean Lazauskas had to wait days after Sandy made landfall to see the damage to her vacation home. When residents returned to the area, they were required to park outside the neighborhood and then walk in. After parking, she made her way through streets filled with murky water on foot to her bungalow-style home on Marin Court.

Inside, she found a disaster. She was greeted by evidence of a three-foot tide that had tossed her furniture around the home.

“It was like a war zone,” said Lazauskas, 62.

She, like hundreds of others in the community, wanted to rebuild, so she raised the home on top of a new garage and had the walls rebuilt.

Upscale houses have replaced the original, quaint homes constructed when Beach Haven West was first built in the 1950s. Most of the neighborhood’s original homes were ranchers built on slabs in the 4,500-home community.

Streets with petite houses how host towering, elevated homes, more closely resembling an upscale, seaside town like Margate.

“It really changed the look and feel of most of those streets,” said Stafford Township Mayor Gregory E. Myhre.

Holgate

Maria Knott and her husband bought a vacation home four months before Sandy.

Following the storm, Long Beach Boulevard in Holgate had more than three feet of sand.

When they were allowed to return to the decimated area, their house and most of their neighbors’ houses were spared significant damage.

However, some in the community were not so lucky. The Long Beach Township Island Trailer Park, which featured 140 homes, was destroyed.

How CRDA failed on affordable housing in Atlantic City This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The P…

Knott, 51, remembers being distraught while the couple waited for the OK to return and check on their properties. They had to rely on word of mouth from contractors authorized to be on the island while storm cleanup began. Because of the amount of damage in that section of the township, homeowners were forced to wait nearly a month before they were able to see their damaged properties.

The storm changed Holgate dramatically. Mayor Joe Mancini calls it the newest section of the township because so many homes have been replaced. Overall, the storm caused more than $100 million in damage in the one-mile section of the township.

“The people that live there are very resilient people,” Mancini said. “If their house was damaged, they fixed it, raised them or ripped them down.”

Knott’s home was surrounded by sand piled up to about its porch, but next time, the two-story house might not be as lucky.

“Every year, I worry,” said Knott.

Brigantine

Like many of the 9,000-plus residents living in Brigantine at the time, Gonzalo Cruz didn’t think Sandy would have a big impact on him and his family.

Hurricane Irene, which made landfall in New Jersey on Aug. 28, 2011, didn’t impact the area like news and weather reports had predicted, so many residents didn’t feel the need to leave their homes when Sandy approached.

In hindsight, that was a mistake, Gonzalo said.

“There are times when people don’t want to go,” said Gonzalo, who wanted to stay with the belongings he worked so hard for, and didn’t have a place to evacuate to.

Middle Township approves new rules on campground structures MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — No one who has struggled with a tent pole or spent a night in a rainstorm …

“And I didn’t think it would be that bad. It’s not like Florida,” he said.

It was the fear on his family’s faces that told him they should have left.

“Once I noticed the winds going around 90 to 100 mph, and my family was scared, I was more scared for them,” he said.

The anniversary of the storm has been an opportunity to reflect on the lessons learned.

“Next time they tell us to evacuate, I will,” said Gonzalo.

Brigantine residents on the northside were the hardest hit.

Billy Ridenour, who lived on Quimet Avenue at the time, said the area near the golf course got it the worst.

“Living on the island pretty much all my life, we’re used to storms,” said Ridenour. “The damage was way more than I expected.”

The Brigantine Golf Links, near Ridenour’s modular home, was flooded so high the greens were a sea of blue, he recalled.

Ridenour said certain spots on the north end got it worse than others. The area from 25th Street down to the Rod and Reel Tavern on 13th Street was completely wiped out, which was about half the island. High winds ripped shingles off roofs. Streets looked like a haunted “trunk or treat,” with everyone’s belongings being thrown around the area, said Ridenour.

He said the south end of Brigantine likely survived the storm because it was more elevated than the north end.

It took about a week for the Brigantine bridge to open up, but it took months for Ridenour to return to his one-story, three-bedroom rancher.

The effects were felt long after the storm receded.

“A lot of places went out of business, and now the streets flood worse than they did before,” said Ridenour. “Before Sandy, only the north end would flood. Now, the entire island is flooding.”

“It was probably the scariest and most incredible experience of my life,” said Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera, who hadn’t yet been elected to office when the storm hit.

City workers, police and fire departments worked long hours getting people to safety from their flooded homes, Sera said. Residents that had elevated trucks also helped other residents get to the Brigantine Community Center, which was turned into a makeshift shelter.

Sera said infrastructure was damaged due to flooding and the wash of mounds of sand. But the city rebuilt, seeking grants as it did to shore up weak or low points.