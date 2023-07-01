LOWER TOWNSHIP – Board members, parents and staff lauded Joseph Castellucci’s efforts at his final school board meeting as the Superintendent of the Lower Cape May Regional school district on Wednesday.

As of Saturday, Greg Lasher is set to step into the job, as approved by the board in April. Lasher had been the principal of the district’s middle school.

Castellucci began with the district in 1996, hired as an assistant principal, and was named the district superintendent in 2019.

Board president Thomas Connelly Jr. said Castellucci cares about people and had an impact.

“You will be missed more than you know,” he told Castellucci at the board meeting, at which the departing superintendent received a certificate of recognition.

Other members said Castellucci helped improve the district. Castellucci thanked the board members for their support. He told a story he said most in the district would not know, including some of the board members.

“I applied for a job here twice, and was shot down the first time. Probably one of the most disappointing days of my life, but I’ve always believed things happened for a reason,” he said. “It was probably the best things that happened to me that I didn’t get the job at that time. I came back two years later with a little bit of experience and seasoning.”

He described the day when he did get the call that he received a job in the district as one of the best in his life, saying he was happy for the chance to work in the district where he grew up, and where his friends and neighbors sent their children to school.

He expressed confidence in Lasher’s abilities.

Former superintendent Jack Pfizenmayer attended the meeting.

“I wanted to publicly say how much I appreciated Joe (Castellucci) when I was working here, not only as a superintendent but also as business administrator,” Pfizenmayer said.

He described being a principal and a superintendent as among the hardest jobs in a community. He also congratulated Lasher for his appointment.