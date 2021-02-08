Super Bowl Sunday nor'easter turns rain into accumulating snow

It was a second-half comeback for South Jersey snow lovers Sunday. The day started with some fears about another all-rain event in the region. However, a burst of energy changed rain to accumulating snow, even at the shore.
Rain began between 5 and 7 a.m. Temperatures were in the upper 30s to low 40s everywhere, which meant just rain. However, as precipitation became heavier, a process called dynamic cooling flipped rain over to snow, with a brief period of sleet in between.
Dynamic cooling occurs when strengthening storms produce strong upward motion. As precipitation melts from rain to snow, it cools. It eventually lowers the height of the freezing level until, eventually, it’s at the surface.
Rain turned to snow in western Cumberland County first, around 9:30 a.m. In Millville, snow fell at 10:05 a.m. At Atlantic City International Airport, it was 11:32 a.m. and at Cape May County Airport, in Lower Township, it occurred three minutes later, at 11:35 a.m.
Snow struggled to accumulate at first, as temperatures sat in the mid-30s. However, heavier snow continued to cool the atmosphere down to 32 degrees. When it did, snow stuck to the roads and sidewalks, and added up.
As of Sunday evening, the highest local total was in the Minotola section of Buena at 4.4 inches of snow. Hammonton picked up 3.7 inches, while Estell Manor had 2.9. Closer to the Atlantic County coast 1.3 inches fell in Somers Point and 0.9 inches fell in Brigantine.
Vineland picked up 2 inches of snow. In Cape May County, Avalon received an inch.
The storm ended between 3:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, ending as rain in a few places as precipitation turned light.
