Wildwood lifeguards

Wildwood lifeguards watch over beachgoers Thursday Sept 3, 2020. This is a story wrapping up the summer for Beach Patrols in South Jersey amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Theme is "summer like no other." Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

It’s the same old song and dance, many of us would like to hear, I’m sure. Sunshine, low dew points and windows-open-worthy temperatures will continue into Sunday, Labor Day and beyond in the region.

Morning low temperatures will be in the upper 50s for Cape May Court House and the mainland, with mid-60s in Cape May and the shore. We’ll continue where we left off Saturday, loaded with sunshine and dry air.

The reason for this streak of September perfect days (at least in my opinion) is high pressure that expands from New Brunswick, Canada, to Louisiana. This stiffarms the rain to the Great Lakes states or Florida, both places far away from here.

So, it will be a great day for the outdoors. High temperatures will be around 80 on the sand as a sea breeze develops late morning. Inland spots will be in the low to mid-80s.

You can leave the windows open again Sunday night. Temperatures will fall into the 70s during the evening. A southerly wind will keep low temperatures a bit milder than the past couple of days. However, lows in the low 60s inland, with upper 60s on the mainland will be great for sleeping.

This meteorologist’s job is easy for Labor Day as we round out the unofficial summer season. Plenty of morning sunshine will mix with just a few afternoon clouds. A stroll on the Boardwalk sounds great, or perhaps one last summer cookout. High temperatures will be around or just above 80 degrees for all, with a sea breeze at the shore. It will be a bit more humid, and borderline muggy at the shore. But overall, it’s a weekend winner for those wanting to spend it out.

The summer weather will not cut off after Labor Day weekend. The 80s will continue into Tuesday. Temperatures will climb a step, thanks to the southwest wind around our now out-to-sea high-pressure system. If you’re not working or have some extra time inbetween virtual classes, sneak out to the pool, bay or shore. It’ll be lovely, Highs will be in the mid-80s for mainland spots, and the shore will be in the low 80s.

The only real change in the forecast is for Wednesday. The storm system that will eventually bring showers and storms should hold off for one more day. Therefore, I am going with a dry forecast. If you love that warm and muggy weather, you’ll love Wednesday. Dew points will be above the sticky 70-degree mark, with highs generally 80 to 85.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments