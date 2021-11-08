'Sunny-day flooding' prompts coastal flood alert through Monday afternoon

Move your cars away from the flood water, avoid roads with water on them and be prepared for lane closures. Coastal flooding is happening at the Jersey Shore Monday morning, with water levels high enough for a coastal flood advisory to be issued.
The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service through 2 p.m., is in effect for all Jersey Shore counties, including Burlington and Cumberland counties.
Another day of northeast to easterly winds, in combination with the recent new moon Friday, which brings astronomically higher tides, caused the rising waters along the region. Up to six inches of water will be likely on susceptible shore roads.
Coastal flooding has gripped the area since the Friday morning high tide. This is true despite no rain falling to the ground. "Sunny-day flooding" as it's called sometimes, can happen as well. In fact, there are five ingredients that bring coastal flooding, rainfall is not one of time. Tidal flooding indicates saltwater spilling over from the bays and ocean onto dry land. However, rainfall can exaggerate the level of flooding.
According to ClimateCentral, high tide coastal flooding has doubled in frequency between 200…
Minor stage coastal flooding will be expected through the early afternoon. This is the nuisance flooding that occurs, on average, 24 times a year. Tidal flooding is occurring six times more often now than it was in the 1950s and 1960s, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.
