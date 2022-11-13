 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sunk car recovered from lake in Vineland

  • 0
Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

VINELAND — Local police and a dive team from Downe Township recovered a car that had been submerged in a lake at South Vineland Park on Saturday, according to a post on the Facebook page of Downe Township Fire and Rescue.

The responders used side-scan sonar to locate the car in the water. Divers took to the water and fastened a tow strap to the car, as well as a static upline and rope from the car to the surface. Another team of divers then swam tow cables down the rope and fixed the tow line to the strap, the fire and rescue team said.

Battelini Towing of Landisville brought the car up to the surface, bringing it to rest 124 feet from shore after it had been under 33 feet of water, the fire and rescue team said.

Vineland police did not respond to a request for additional information about how the car got there Sunday afternoon.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Istanbul: At least 11 injured in large explosion

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News