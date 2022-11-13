Sunk car recovered from lake in Vineland

VINELAND — Local police and a dive team from Downe Township recovered a car that had been submerged in a lake at South Vineland Park on Saturday, according to a post on the Facebook page of Downe Township Fire and Rescue.

The responders used side-scan sonar to locate the car in the water. Divers took to the water and fastened a tow strap to the car, as well as a static upline and rope from the car to the surface. Another team of divers then swam tow cables down the rope and fixed the tow line to the strap, the fire and rescue team said.

Battelini Towing of Landisville brought the car up to the surface, bringing it to rest 124 feet from shore after it had been under 33 feet of water, the fire and rescue team said.

Vineland police did not respond to a request for additional information about how the car got there Sunday afternoon.