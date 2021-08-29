Sunday's Battle at the Beach games aren't happening in Ocean City

St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Press staff reports
A heavy rain storm in Ocean City has forced organizers of the Battle at the Beach to move all three games scheduled for Sunday.
The rain flooded several streets in Ocean City and also caused the field at the high school to be unplayable, officials said.
The Moorestown vs. Cherry Hill East game will now be played at Cherry Hill East at 3:30 p.m., while the other two games - Cedar Creek vs. Scotch Plains and Winslow Township vs. Woodbridge - will be played at Camden Catholic.
The Cedar Creek game is scheduled for 3 p.m. with the Winslow game to follow around 6 p.m.
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Wildcats fans fill the stands Friday at Ocean City's Carey Stadium.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
The third-ranked St. Joseph Academy football team takes the field before its season-opening game against Northeast High School of Philadelphia in a Battle by the Beach game Friday morning at Carey Stadium in Ocean City.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's Jahmeer Cartagena #1 makes a touchdown catch over Northeast's Jayson Williams #4 during the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Main pic for B1 for Saturday, Aug. 28
St. Joseph Academy’s Cohl Mercado makes a catch over Northeast High School’s Nicholas Brown during the first half of their Battle by the Beach game in Ocean City on Friday. Mercado caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score in the Wildcats’ season-opening victory. Video and a photo gallery from the game are attached to this story at
. PressofAC.com
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Secondary St. Joseph football pic for B1 for Saturday, Aug. 28
The Wildcats' Demarion McCoy, left, battles for a fumble against the Vikings' Tajmir Beckham.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's Cohl Mercado #3 makes a catch over Northeast's Saeem Skinner #3 and Kahmir Prescott #20 and runs for a touchdown during the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joseph football pic for B4 for Saturday, Aug. 28
St. Joseph Academy's Zach Cruet, left, and Tallen Murray, right, pressure Northeast High School's Nasir Lewis during their Battle by the Beach game Friday at Ocean City High School.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's Kevin Mayfield #6 break free from Northeast's Ronel Nukah #33 and Ken Talley #1 during the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
