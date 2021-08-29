 Skip to main content
Sunday's Battle at the Beach games aren't happening in Ocean City
Battle at the Beach photo for refers for B1 for Sunday, Aug. 29

St. Joe's against Northeast's the first half of Battle by the Beach football Tournament at Ocean City High School Friday Aug 27, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

A heavy rain storm in Ocean City has forced organizers of the Battle at the Beach to move all three games scheduled for Sunday.

The rain flooded several streets in Ocean City and also caused the field at the high school to be unplayable, officials said.

The Moorestown vs. Cherry Hill East game will now be played at Cherry Hill East at 3:30 p.m., while the other two games - Cedar Creek vs. Scotch Plains and Winslow Township vs. Woodbridge - will be played at Camden Catholic.

The Cedar Creek game is scheduled for 3 p.m. with the Winslow game to follow around 6 p.m.

