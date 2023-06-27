Our weather pattern this week will continue, with Florida-like weather: bright mornings with plenty of sunshine, but clouds building each day, leading to spot thunderstorms and showers in the afternoons and evenings.

Severe weather is even not ruled out Tuesday. Come Friday, though, we'll get to an enjoy in our first region-wide dry day in nearly two weeks.

But first things first. There will be periods of rain through 8 a.m. Tuesday, especially east of the Garden State Parkway. This will be leftover moisture from the thunderstorms that passed through the area late Monday.

After the rain ends, it'll give way to that very strong late June sun. But that won't last.

The sun is so strong that it'll create instability. That instability, in combination with an approaching cold front from the west, will create additional afternoon showers and storms.

This will start around 4 p.m. Tuesday and last until about midnight. Within this window, expect no more than two rainy hours. So, even outdoor plans at this time could be ok.

Any storm can bring a damaging wind gust. The threat will be localized. I imagine most places will be free of severe weather.

What's the difference between a weather advisory, watch and warning? The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather …

Otherwise, you'll have a sticky, seasonable day. Highs will be in the low 80s for Folsom and inland areas. Brigantine and the shore will be in the mid-70s, capped by a continuing wind from the south.

After those storms exit around midnight, expect a general clearing. Dew points will come down a bit, so it won't be as sticky as Tuesday. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

We then get to Wednesday and Thursday. Our chances of getting rain continue, but on a lesser scale. Picture taking steps down the stairs for how slowly those odds will decrease.

A number of places will get a shower or a thunderstorm Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. However, with less humidity, they won't carry the same punch. These will be your run-of-the-mill type of storms. Besides, a large majority of the day will be dry.

Highs will be in the low 80s just about everywhere, thanks to a westerly wind that kicks out the sea breeze.

Wednesday night will be fairly pleasant. You could even go with the windows open and be comfortable. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

By Thursday, it'll the chance of South Jersey seeing any showers or storms during the afternoon decreases even more, although there is one. Morning sun will mix with afternoon and evening clouds. However, given the drier air mass, there may not be enough moisture to spark up any wet weather.

It'll be a quite pleasant day, with highs right around 80 degrees.

By Friday, I believe I can safely say it will be dry for the first time in what will then be ten days.

Finally, as you know, it's been smoky here. From the light gray haze in the sky to smoke so thick it impacted our breathing, it's been a interesting May and June.

Why wildfires and their smoke are getting worse | Across the Sky podcast Hazy skies have been common due to wildfires. Why is this happening and will it be more common in the future?

On this week's Across the Sky podcast, we speak with Emily Fischer from Colorado State University, a wildfire specialist. She talked about what made it smell like a campfire here and what the trends have shown on wildfires across the globe.