EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sun Country Airlines will not start air service this month to Minneapolis from Atlantic City International Airport, as previously announced.
At the Wednesday meeting of the South Jersey Transportation Authority board, Executive Director Stephen Dougherty said the airline has postponed its start.
The Minnesota-based carrier had said it would offer twice-weekly, seasonal flights from Atlantic City to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport starting May 1.
ACY is currently serviced only by Spirit Airlines, which flies out of the airport to destinations in Florida, South Carolina and Puerto Rico.
The SJTA operates the airport, and its officials had hailed the partnership as a way to connect Atlantic City to the West Coast through the airline’s Minneapolis hub.
SJTA Airport Director Tim Kroll said a shortage of planes and pilots is causing the delay.
Sun Country is a low-cost air carrier with flights to Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean. Atlantic City’s addition was one of 12 planned for an upcoming network expansion.
