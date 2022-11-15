 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sun Country Airlines to offer flights from Atlantic City International Airport starting in May

  • 0
#1. Sun Country Airlines

- Total baggage fees collected: $61,554,000 ($22.58 per passenger)

- Total passengers boarded: 2,726,516

You may see a pattern in the top airlines on this list: They're all billed as "ultra-low-cost," but words can be deceiving. These carriers are great for the minimalist traveler, but there will be extra charges for luggage. Sun Country Airlines charges for carry-on and checked bags. Travelers can save money by choosing bag options when making their reservation. Fees vary depending on where you're flying, so check Sun Country's website for a fee calculator.

This story originally appeared on Bounce and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

 Ryan Fletcher // Shutterstock

There are a number of steps a pet owner should take if you plan on traveling with your pet. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City International Airport will add a second airline carrier in May. 

Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines will offer twice-weekly, seasonal flights from Atlantic City to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport starting May 1, the airline said Tuesday in a news release.

ACY is currently serviced only by Spirit Airlines, which flies out of the airport to destinations in Florida, South Carolina and Puerto Rico.

Leaders from the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which operates the airport, hailed the partnership, adding Atlantic City is now connected to the West Coast through the airline's Minneapolis hub.

People are also reading…

“We appreciate Sun Country’s confidence in the Atlantic City market,” SJTA Airport Director Tim Kroll said. “The opportunity for locals to visit Minneapolis and beyond as well as the local community hosting new visitors is very exciting.”

Sun Country is a low-cost air carrier with flights to Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean. Atlantic City's addition is one of 12 in its upcoming network expansion.

The airline also extended its booking schedule, so air travelers can book their trip through Labor Day 2023, the airline said.

"New service to Atlantic City will support our casino charter customers," Sun Country Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney said. “Our newest destinations support our unique business model as we coordinate our scheduled service with important charter and cargo customers."

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Weather: Record warmth possible this September-like weekend

Weather: Record warmth possible this September-like weekend

One of the most comfortable weekends of the year, not just November, will be this weekend. Highs will be in the 70s through Monday, even for most spots at the shore. With September like nights as well, breaking a few temperature records are possible.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth had a surprising request when it came to having her photo taken

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News