Sun Country Airlines to offer flights from Atlantic City International Airport starting in May

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City International Airport will add a second airline carrier in May.

Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines will offer twice-weekly, seasonal flights from Atlantic City to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport starting May 1, the airline said Tuesday in a news release.

ACY is currently serviced only by Spirit Airlines, which flies out of the airport to destinations in Florida, South Carolina and Puerto Rico.

Leaders from the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which operates the airport, hailed the partnership, adding Atlantic City is now connected to the West Coast through the airline's Minneapolis hub.

“We appreciate Sun Country’s confidence in the Atlantic City market,” SJTA Airport Director Tim Kroll said. “The opportunity for locals to visit Minneapolis and beyond as well as the local community hosting new visitors is very exciting.”

Sun Country is a low-cost air carrier with flights to Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean. Atlantic City's addition is one of 12 in its upcoming network expansion.

The airline also extended its booking schedule, so air travelers can book their trip through Labor Day 2023, the airline said.

"New service to Atlantic City will support our casino charter customers," Sun Country Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney said. “Our newest destinations support our unique business model as we coordinate our scheduled service with important charter and cargo customers."