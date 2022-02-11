Summit of Cape officials seeks options on juveniles

SEA ISLE CITY — Set in the 1950s, the musical “Bye Bye Birdie” includes a musical complaint about the new generation.

“Kids! They are just impossible to control! Kids! With their awful clothes and their rock ‘n' roll,” went the lyrics by Lee Adams. The complaints go back further than that, with no less than Socrates complaining about the bad manners and contempt for authority from a new generation in ancient Athens.

In shore towns last summer, officials believe they had it much worse than usual, with hundreds of teenagers gathering on beaches and boardwalks at night.

Cape May County officials want to find ways to head off similar issues in 2022. To that end, an extraordinary gathering took place upstairs at Sea Isle City’s municipal hall Friday, with mayors, police officers and others on hand to discuss the issue with local legislators.

More than 50 people were part of the morning gathering in City Council chambers, which was closed to media. After more than an hour of discussion, officials spoke with reporters after the meeting ended.

“We don’t want to paint these juveniles as all being bad. They’re not. They’re not bad,” said Sea Isle Mayor Leonard Desiderio, who organized the meeting. “What I was calling for, and what I hope the legislators will agree to, is just to give a little bit more enforcement power back to the police than they have now. Right now, it’s very difficult dealing with the juveniles.”

Desiderio and other officials cite changes connected to New Jersey’s legalization of cannabis. It’s not that more of the kids are smoking weed, it’s that in the package of laws approving legal cannabis was a provision keeping police officers from detaining juveniles for possession of weed, and alcohol.

The idea was to keep young people out of the criminal justice system. Desiderio and others on Friday said the pendulum went too far. He wants the underage drinking laws to go back to where they were, and disconnect the enforcement of underage drinking laws from the cannabis legislation.

Police are not allowed to search juveniles for alcohol or cannabis. The worst a 15-year-old faces for drinking a beer on the beach is a written warning and a talking-to.

“You can’t have underage drinking with no consequences,” North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said after the meeting. Add alcohol to a large group of young people, and there will likely be problems, he said.

“That’s what we saw in North Wildwood,” he said.

His city saw fights among juveniles last summer. In fact, most of the resort towns in the county reported similar issues. There were reports of problems up and down the coast last summer, including in Avalon, Ocean City, Atlantic City and Beach Haven.

Officials say most of the kids behave themselves, but with hundreds in a group, it only takes a couple to cause a problem. Reports included vandalism, shoplifting and rude behavior, such as yelling obscenities at families.

“I don’t want to give anyone a (criminal) record. These kids are our future. But right now, they know what they can get away with,” Desiderio said.

County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland was also at the event. He said he could not comment on any legislation but did say some laws designed for other communities, in which officers are dealing with the same population of juveniles, have a different impact in a shore community, where thousands of new young people arrive every week.

“Down here in Cape May County, there are issues that maybe weren’t considered,” he said. “It may be a very good directive if you’re dealing with individual juveniles, but it may not be very effective when you’re dealing with large groups.”

If resort communities are not considered in the legislation, it may not be effective in dealing with summer crowds, Sutherland said.

“You may have a prom once a year, but we have that every night,” he said.

Sutherland said there were other issues last year as well. Many young people had been stuck at home due to COVID-19, and there were fewer places open, both for families planning a vacation and for young people on a summer night.

“You had a lot of people coming to the beaches because that was the place you could go,” he said. “I think all the beach communities were impacted.”

Social media also plays a role, he said, allowing young people to quickly organize, so if they are moved from one area of town they may quickly gather again somewhere else.

Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said the state needs to give more power back to local police. Officials and residents in multiple towns argued the rules last year handcuffed officers, especially a provision under which an officer could face charges for searching a juvenile without sufficient cause.

“It’s important that when we create legislation, we talk to the people who will have to enforce it,” he said.

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said he has co-sponsored legislation that would remove criminal liability for law enforcement officers established in last year’s law. So far, the bill does not have any support from the other side of the aisle.

Also at the event were Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian and police Chief Jay Prettyman, county Sheriff Bob Nolan, county Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, Middle Township police Chief Chris Leusner, Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron and police chiefs and officers from multiple other communities.

The participants said they were not looking to punish juveniles but rather get control of a potentially dangerous situation.

“The objective is to keep everybody safe. It’s not to be able to charge or arrest young visitors to our community,” Sutherland said.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

