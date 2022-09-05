Summer tourism profitable despite nagging inflation

Between Atlantic and Cape May counties, tourism officials say the summer season may not have been as hindered by inflation as was feared months ago.

“I think the summer was strong,” said Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce. “We’re a beach community, and there’s still a strong interest to come to the beach.”

While prices remain high, haven’t influenced people to stay home this summer, instead only altering their spending and travel habits when planning a Jersey Shore getaway, Cape May County tourism director Diane Wieland said Wednesday.

“This year, as we went into it, we kind of predicted that things were not going to be as great, but it was still going to be good,” Wieland said.

Wieland said beach badge sales and occupancy tax collections — two revenue streams the county uses to gauge its tourism economy — were slightly down from a year ago 2021 but remain strong.

In Atlantic County, approximately 1.9 million drivers have headed through the Pleasantville Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway, a traditional indicator of the people heading into the resort, said Chait. Last summer, more than 2 million motorists passed through the toll plaza.

“That’s still an enormous amount of people coming to the shore,” Chait said.

The city, however, had its weaker periods during the summer.

“July was a little slower than normal, and that’s partly because of inflation, obviously,” Chait said. “With schools getting out so late, I think that had an impact on travel plans and people coming to the area.”

Chait said events like the TidalWave Music Festival, the NAACP National Convention and the Atlantic City Airshow, which drew more than 550,000 people, helped boost the summer economy.

Stephen LaRosa, manager of the Shore Store on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, said those events helped bring new people to city.

“You can’t make money off the same people each weekend,” LaRosa said.

While things may not have been as bad as feared at the shore, inflation did impede spending to some extent. Cape May County officials say they have noticed visitors taking advantage of low-cost or free activities, such as movies on the beach and community concerts, Wieland said.

They’re also seeing spending at restaurants down this year, with more visitors opting for stay-at-home meals.

The return of the Canadian visitor has helped. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the U.S.’s northern border was closed for 19 months before reopening in November 2021. The closure prevented thousands of Canadian families that typically travel in groups from coming to New Jersey, Wieland said.

Shorter trips also are becoming more common instead of weeklong stays, Wieland said.

“That’s how people are going to change their spending to meet their budget,” Wieland said.

For Masuda Khan, the manager at Peanut World, which has been on the Atlantic City Boardwalk for more than 40 years, the pandemic triggered a staffing shortage. Khan said she has a third less of her staff now due to people not coming back to work because of COVID.

Her business has been down this year, something she attributes to inflation. But merchandise shortages and wholesale prices rising are also problems, Khan said.

“It’s a tough time for everyone, but it gets better day by day,” Khan said.

The situation has improved for Atlantic City’s casinos, which have continued to show a post-pandemic rebound.

In July, the city’s nine casinos recorded their strongest total industry revenue performance (excluding racetracks) since July 2011.

The $453.1 million recorded in July topped the prior year’s $416.3 million in earnings, setting setting a near-term record for single-month industry total gaming revenue, said Jane Bokunewicz, the faculty director of the the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism, School of Business at Stockton University.

August’s numbers, which will be released Sept. 16, should provide the scope of how the summer panned out in profits, Bokunewicz said.“Until the August data is released, we still have an incomplete, although very encouraging, sense of how summer 2022 performed compared to previous years,” Bokunewicz said. “The industry may have exceeded some 2019 benchmarks in 2022, but in some areas, impacted by current economic circumstances, it may take the industry a bit longer to completely recover.”

Staff Writer Selena Vazquez contributed to this report.