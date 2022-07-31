Summer fitness in the park benefits Atlantic City neighborhood

ATLANTIC CITY — People looking to maintain their health and well-being in a different way this summer took part in a belly dancing class in O’Donnell Memorial Park on Tuesday evening for AtlantiCare’s Summer Fitness in the Park classes.

It’s one of many ways residents get a healthy dose of exercise and movement at the park — Latin dancing, Tai Chi and walks in the park are also among the summer offerings.

AtlantiCare, in conjunction with the Atlantic City Development Corp. and Chelsea Economic Development Corp., is offering six options during its second year of the summer fitness classes aimed at promoting a healthy community.

The daily classes at O’Donnell Park on Atlantic Avenue and Brown’s Park on Bacharach Boulevard come with incentives. Attending 10 fitness classes at O’Donnell Park comes with a $20 voucher to Boom Market, while attending five fitness classes at Brown’s Park comes with a $15 gift card, while supplies last.

“Physical and mental health are important to maintaining a healthy community,” said Audrey Heist, director of health engagement, health and wellness, and fitness for AtlantiCare. “We have a variety of classes that people of different ages and fitness abilities can choose from.”

Chelsea EDC President Elizabeth Terenik said bringing the classes to O’Donnell Park was a big priority, as they contribute to many opportunities that can benefit the community, including more health and wellness classes.

“Wellness is one of our initiatives,” said Terenik, who was also present and actively participating in Tuesday evening’s belly dancing class. “Exercise fixes everything. By having these classes, we’re seeing more positive things in the park. We’ve had people from different neighborhoods, making it that we can get different cultures together, too.”

All of the classes are taught by local instructors. Every week, Arlin Padilla from Arlin’s Dance Spot in Ventnor teaches Latin dancing, and Diane Ramftl from Chi Flow for Health based in Atlantic County teaches Tai Chi and qigong. Instructors from Tilton Fitness conduct the walk in the park, while health instructors from AtlantiCare do the circuits, and Diane Miller, a former belly dancing teacher with more than 47 years of experience, puts on the belly dancing class.

“Diana is excellent. She knows I have two left feet, but she’s always helping me,” said Jaime Friedenberg, of Atlantic City, about Miller and her belly dancing class, which works for all ages and abilities.

Friedenberg, 58, said the summer fitness classes were “the best thing that ever happened to” her after she had foot surgery last year. She started doing the belly dancing fitness classes in the park last summer as an alternative exercise.

“It’s increased my standing duration, flexibility and motivation most of all. It changed my mindset,” said Friedenberg, who said the class inspired her to get better, work through her post-surgery pain and start exercising again. “The little tassels are a plus, too.”

Friedenberg said the belly dancing class was a positive, judgment-free zone where Miller tells the weekly group of about seven participants to do what they can at their own pace, which is a plus for her considering she could barely stand when she first started the classes last year.

Michelle Green, another Atlantic City resident, said she wasn’t sure what activities she would be able to do after recovering from a back injury she sustained in February, but the fitness classes helped her remain active.

“I like that you can go at your own pace, and they account for your injuries,” said Green, 56, who usually does the walks and circuit training. She said the class has made her feel more energetic and gives her a workout routine to get back into, which is also good.

Going to the gym isn’t always a possibility in Green’s case.

“I’m getting older, so I got to keep moving,” she said.

Green participates with a group of friends that got her to start attending the classes in August of last year. She said the class was fun, on top of the health benefits, and gave her the opportunity to share the experience with friends.

“It’s like a little outing, so it makes it fun,” said Green. “It’s another way to hang out besides going to the beach, or the bar.”

For being “fairly new” to Atlantic City after moving from Philadelphia a couple of years ago, Friedenberg said the summer fitness classes show there are positive, healthy, community-based activities in a gambling town that sometimes has a bad reputation.

“You don’t hear about events like this often, but this shows that greater things are happening in Atlantic City, and there’s a willingness from the community for events like this,” said Friedenberg. She believes the more people know about these classes and other community-centered events, the more participation there’d be. “This is something that could bring pride to the city.”

AtlantiCare’s Summer Fitness in the Park classes happen daily at various times, but all who are willing to participate are welcome.

“I’m going to try to drag my friends out next week,” Green said.