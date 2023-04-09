Parents of kids ages 5 to 12 can register them for Camp Cape May Summer Day Camp taking place June through August.
The camp, organized by the Cape May Recreation Department, will begin Monday, June 19 and continue for eight weeks until Friday, Aug. 11. Kids can take part in fun activities such as field trips, sports, and arts and crafts. All camp staff have multiple years of experience in kids care facilities or programs.
The cost is $200 per week or $1,000 for all eight weeks. To register, visit capemaycity.com or go to Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.