Sometimes, OK is just fine.

After the tumultuous changes of the past few years, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, the widespread restrictions imposed to reduce its spread and the social and economic changes that followed, summer at the Jersey Shore appears to be getting back to normal.

“It was probably the most normal summer we’ve had,” said Wes Kazmarck, president of the Boardwalk Merchants Association in Ocean City.

He said it’s unlikely anybody broke any records over the summer, but after the challenges of recent summers, normal seemed really good.

“I think everybody is saying, good enough. We’ll take it,” Kazmarck said Monday.

It will be a little while before the complete numbers are in, but it looks like the summer of 2023 was a return to normal for many businesses.

“We are seeing the tourism economy correcting itself after the pent-up demand in 2021 and 2022,” said Diane Wieland, tourism director for Cape May County. “While we have growth from 2019 pre-COVID, it is not likely that we will see 11.9% growth in 2023.”

In 2020, COVID-19 transformed the world economy, and Jersey Shore tourism, with some businesses forced to shut their doors and others facing strict limits on the number of customers. The pandemic also meant a considerable expansion of options for outdoor dining and changes to the real estate market, as people from New York and Philadelphia found new ways to work from summer homes well into the winter and fall.

Swiss glacier watcher warns recent heat wave threatens severe melt again this year after record 2022 Early signs based on readings from five sites and modeling results across Switzerland suggest considerable damage may already be done.

But the next two years saw the shore economy roar back, with property values, rental prices and other costs rising and demand at a fever pitch.

This year, according to several local experts, the visitors still came, but they were more careful in spending. Some shore regulars went farther afield, with many opting for international travel, and those who did return to the shore seemed to keep to a budget.

“People aren’t spending as much money, is what I’m hearing on the Boardwalk,” said Ben Rose, director of marketing and public relations for the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority.

He, and others, said a more complete picture of how businesses did in 2023 will have to wait until the final numbers are in. But he’s hearing it was a busy summer all around.

Wieland cited inflation for keeping visitors’ spending down or making other adjustments to fit their budgets.

Tracey Boyle-DuFault, executive director of the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, said her area saw a flood of new businesses open at the start of the summer, and she sees extensive new construction happening around town.

She, and others, pointed to a calendar of special events for the fall, meaning Labor Day is no longer the end of the line for shore businesses.

“We’re full all the way to December with special events,” she said.

Travelers should brace for lots of company on Labor Day weekend, especially internationally The 2023 travel craze is not letting up for the upcoming Labor Day weekend in the U.S., travel experts warn. Here’s what to know, plus tips for last-minute Labor Day travelers.

More than half of the business for Cape May’s cultural and heritage organization MAC takes place in the offseason, said Jody Alessandrine, MAC’s CEO and director.

“We’re slammed in October. In November it takes a little bit of a dip, but then it picks up the week before Thanksgiving,” he said. For the holiday season, there are hundreds of events on the calendar. “Christmastime is just crazy. Thank God for our volunteer staff for us to be able to do what we do.”

Wieland, Rose and Doug Bergen, Ocean City’s spokesperson, said detailed numbers are still to come. Rose said the state’s reports on tourism tax collections take about two months to complete, meaning the results are not in yet for July or August, when most of the money comes in. But the numbers for June were solid, he said.

Ocean City staff have yet to compile the numbers for beach tag sales and parking meter revenues, often a good indication of how many people came to the beach. Beach tag sales ended on Labor Day, and a report is expected by mid-September, Bergen said.

An interim report indicated beach tag sales were down slightly compared to previous years, but the revenue was up, due to an increase in the cost of Ocean City beach tags this year.

The state occupancy tax was up this year compared to 2022, Wieland said.

Regardless of planned events, the economy or any other variable, weather is usually seen as the deciding factor in a Jersey Shore summer. A sunny day, or at least a sunny forecast on a weekend, will mean thousands of people packing up their cars and hitting the Atlantic City Expressway toward the water.

So some wet July weekends may have had as much impact on the bottom line as the cost of gas per gallon or the rising cost of a slice of pizza.

Shore rental market slows for August after two banner summers Whether because of economics, school schedules or a return to pre-pandemic vacation patterns, beach town weekly rentals are down for August, after two extremely busy seasons.

“Weather is always a factor, and rain on weekends hurt the day-trip visitors, too,” Wieland said. Last year saw record revenue from tourism, with $7.4 billion in tourist spending in Cape May County in 2022 reported at a spring tourism conference, up from an already-strong $6.6 billion.

County officials said the local economy had more than returned to pre-pandemic activity, it had surpassed it. Even if economic growth does not skyrocket, the shore businesses remain strong, Wieland said.

“Being OK is good,” she said.