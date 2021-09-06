Summer 2021 season had wet, cold start, but ends on a bright note

Meanwhile, the rest of summer weekends also proved to be fair to good for the beach, boardwalk and boating crowds. There were no washouts, though a number of weekends had one day that was cloudy or even wet.

For Kyle Getz, 29, of Oaklyn, Camden County, the weather was a bit of issue. Getz said this was about the 20th time this summer he was down in the resort, far shy of the 40 to 60 days he wanted to be here, but he was still enjoying everything the city offered this weekend.

"Coming out of the spring, the water was so cold. It's unfortunate because the water stays cold and then when the water's warm, finally, the summer's over," Getz said.

However, many of Labor Day 2021's visitors were just happy to reclaim a summer without health and safety related restrictions due to COVID-19.

"We're a little beyond COVID now, things have opened up and it's been a more enjoyable, pleasant summer. Of course, for all of us last summer, it was horrible, it was a lackluster summer," Cappy said.

People who were able to take advantage of the holiday were met without much traffic going into the city.