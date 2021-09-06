Summer 2021 season had wet, cold start, but ends on a bright note

ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey was able to see clearly after the rain was gone on Labor Day weekend. Locals and tourists alike did not hesitate to come to the resort Monday and say goodbye to another peak summer season.
"C'mon, just look around, look at the gorgeous weather. It's almost impossible to stay home," said Richard Cappy, of Philadelphia, who was staying on his 31-foot sleeper boat at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina for the day.
A sign at his boat slip, reads "My Happy Place" and with the blue sky and a high temperature of 82 degrees at the marina, he wasn't alone.
Monday's pleasant weather was even more welcome considering the summer season started out on a rough note, weather-wise. Memorial Day weekend on both Saturday and Sunday only had mid-50s for highs at the resort. Heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding dampened the mood for many visitors that weekend, and while Memorial Day itself was sunny and bright, a still cold Atlantic Ocean kept temperatures in the 70s then. The high was only around 70 degrees.
In fact, that weekend was recorded as the coldest weekend ever between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day at Atlantic City International Airport.
Of course, summer's temperatures eventually took hold, and there have been five heat waves so far at Atlantic City International Airport. In New Jersey, a heat wave consists of at least three straight days of temperatures greater than 90 degrees. The shore, with help from the Atlantic Ocean, had none, according to data recorded at the marina.
Meanwhile, the rest of summer weekends also proved to be fair to good for the beach, boardwalk and boating crowds. There were no washouts, though a number of weekends had one day that was cloudy or even wet.
For Kyle Getz, 29, of Oaklyn, Camden County, the weather was a bit of issue. Getz said this was about the 20th time this summer he was down in the resort, far shy of the 40 to 60 days he wanted to be here, but he was still enjoying everything the city offered this weekend.
"Coming out of the spring, the water was so cold. It's unfortunate because the water stays cold and then when the water's warm, finally, the summer's over," Getz said.
However, many of Labor Day 2021's visitors were just happy to reclaim a summer without health and safety related restrictions due to COVID-19.
"We're a little beyond COVID now, things have opened up and it's been a more enjoyable, pleasant summer. Of course, for all of us last summer, it was horrible, it was a lackluster summer," Cappy said.
People who were able to take advantage of the holiday were met without much traffic going into the city.
"Today I felt free, I felt very free coming down here. The ride down here was so smooth, even just pulling up, it's a taste of paradise," Getz said.
Gallery: A sunny Labor Day in Atlantic City, from our drone
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 209.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 210.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 211.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 212.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 213.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 214.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 215.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 216.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 217.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 218.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 219.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 220.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 221.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 222.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 223.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 224.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 225.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 226.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 227.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 228.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 229.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 230.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 231.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 232.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 233.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 234.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 235.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 236.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 237.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 238.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 239.JPG
A Sunny Labor Day Monday in Atlantic City 240.JPG
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
