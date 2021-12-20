 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
Suit alleges wastewater overflow from Hammonton treatment system
0 comments
featured

Suit alleges wastewater overflow from Hammonton treatment system

HAMMONTON — In 2015, an innovative approach to handling treated wastewater seemed set to resolve a longstanding concern from the state Pinelands Commission, keeping the water out of creeks and helping recharge aquifers deep underground.

A solar field by the water treatment plant helps power the efforts. The system has won awards for its holistic approach to water management and conservation.

So why has a neighboring property owner filed a lawsuit?

Michael Turner, an attorney representing Frog Rock Golf and Country Club on Boyer Avenue near where the drip irrigation system was installed, sent a letter this month to state and federal environmental officials calling for action.

The letter is signed by Kristin Keating, the daughter of longtime golf course owner Rocco Colasurdo. She is also listed as the owner of Mission Rock LLC, which is shown on public documents to own a swath of wooded land near the golf course.

The letter was sent to Shawn LaTourette, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Protection, Michael Reagan of the federal Environmental Protection Agency and others, including news outlets.

The Dec. 13 letter cites a suit filed in federal court in 2019 and alleges the sewer treatment system operates well over capacity, drenching the surrounding properties. Filed on Feb. 22, 2019, on behalf of Rocco and Gloria Jean Colasurdo, the lawsuit alleges several instances in which the municipal treatment system overflowed, with treated wastewater flowing across their property and into surrounding wetlands. The suit requests damages and legal fees.

The lawsuit states that the area served as a cranberry bog in the early 1900s and was undeveloped before becoming a golf course.

“For years, the Town of Hammonton has been polluting surface water and damaging the environment with its sewer water,” the letter reads. “The soils are totally saturated, the trees dead and dying, and uncontrolled, unreported and unmonitored flows of sewer water spill out of the site regularly, creating large contaminated swamps and ponds offsite on lands and the neighboring town.”

The letter calls for the DEP to investigate and take action.

Mayor Steve DiDonato said he could not comment on the ongoing lawsuit. Asked specifically about the treatment system, he said he was unaware of any overflow of the site.

As a Pinelands community, he said, the town may not allow any water runoff into the surrounding streams but must instead recharge it into the ground.

DiDonato directed questions about the lawsuit to attorney Michael Malinsky, who did not respond to a request for comment.

The letter to the DEP includes several quotes from DiDonato from public meetings that seem to indicate the system is operating over capacity.

“The town intentionally overuses its disastrous drip irrigation, pumping hurricane levels of water onto saturated soils each day,” the letter reads. “NJDEP has been informed of the town’s repeated and systemic violations and has done nothing.”

A DEP spokesperson declined to comment.

Public records show an inspection from November 2019 found the Hammonton wastewater site to be in compliance with its permits.

According to Turner, the suit in federal court is in the discovery phase, meaning evidence is being exchanged between attorneys. While the suit mentions contaminants, he said his clients are not saying the water itself is contaminated or dangerous.

“It’s just greywater,” he said. But he added there is too much of it. The amount of water added to the area is creating wetlands where they did not previously exist, he said, drowning hardwood trees and pines and entering Hammonton Creek, which is a tributary of the Mullica River, a protected waterway.

Protection of the creek and river was central to the motivation for the new system. According to details posted by the Pinelands Commission, a wastewater treatment plant built in the early 1990s did not comply with the Pinelands and DEP’s water quality standards.

After a years-long process, the Pinelands Commission approved a new plan in 2014, including the drip irrigation of more than 26 acres of woods and the reuse of treated wastewater on 7.47 acres of turf fields in the nearby recreation complex.

The commission statement holds that there has been no discharge into the creek since 2015. The town also worked to encourage water conservation and reduce infiltration into the wastewater system.

“Collectively, these efforts have resulted in water quality improvements to Hammonton Creek and have reduced potable water withdrawals from the Kirkwood-Cohansey Aquifer,” reads the posted statement from the Pinelands Commission.

News stories from the time indicate the drip system could handle a million gallons a day.

A wide area between the municipal recreation fields and the golf course is fenced off, with warning signs stating that tampering with the facility is a federal offense. Standing water in wide trenches can be seen through the fence. On a mild December afternoon, there was no discernable odor coming from the area.

According to several publicly available reports, the water is extensively treated before it reaches that stage.

In the rolling landscape of the woods near the golf course, there are deep ponds visible, in some cases surrounding grown trees.

Turner said he does not want to paint the town as villains in the story.

“We just want the situation addressed,” he said.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News