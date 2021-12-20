Suit alleges wastewater overflow from Hammonton treatment system

The lawsuit states that the area served as a cranberry bog in the early 1900s and was undeveloped before becoming a golf course.

“For years, the Town of Hammonton has been polluting surface water and damaging the environment with its sewer water,” the letter reads. “The soils are totally saturated, the trees dead and dying, and uncontrolled, unreported and unmonitored flows of sewer water spill out of the site regularly, creating large contaminated swamps and ponds offsite on lands and the neighboring town.”

The letter calls for the DEP to investigate and take action.

Mayor Steve DiDonato said he could not comment on the ongoing lawsuit. Asked specifically about the treatment system, he said he was unaware of any overflow of the site.

As a Pinelands community, he said, the town may not allow any water runoff into the surrounding streams but must instead recharge it into the ground.

DiDonato directed questions about the lawsuit to attorney Michael Malinsky, who did not respond to a request for comment.

The letter to the DEP includes several quotes from DiDonato from public meetings that seem to indicate the system is operating over capacity.