MAYS LANDING — The Sugar Hill Inn on Somers Point Road has been sold, and will reopen once repairs to the building are made, the outgoing owners said on Thursday.
"Izzy, Vic & I want to thank all of you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your loyalty & patronage during our time at the Inn," the ownership wrote on the Inn's Facebook page. "I have sold to a wonderful group of people, & they will be doing amazing things with the place I know you all love."
The owners did not announce who the new owners are.
The historic bed and breakfast and restaurant has been around since 1846, built on the edge of the Egg Harbor River.
