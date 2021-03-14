Suffering in silence, but never alone

Michelle Freeman became a member of a club she never wanted to join. It’s a growing club of which no woman wants to be a part.
The night before her first ultrasound, in January 2020, she felt what she described as a rubber band snap on the left side of her abdomen. At her ultrasound the next day, she was told there was no heartbeat.
She was nine-and-a-half weeks pregnant. She wanted the baby so badly, and in an instant it was gone.
According to the March of Dimes, a nonprofit that focuses on the health of mothers and babies, 10% to 15% of all pregnancies end in loss.
“All I wanted to do was crawl into a hole, and I wanted to crawl into a hole with someone who could hold me, and there was nobody who could,” said Freeman, 42, who grew up in Ventnor and now lives in Manhattan. “I felt very vacant, like I was a shell of a person.”
That night, she stood in the shower sobbing uncontrollably, praying everything would be OK. But in the back of her mind, she knew the pregnancy was over.
“I was doubled over in the shower begging for my baby to be OK,” she said. “That to me was easier to deal with than the idea of my baby not being there. I had started the mourning process even though I didn’t even realize it.”
Not long after, she learned an aunt had previously suffered a miscarriage, and so did another aunt. Her grandmother. Her own mom.
“All of these people suddenly told me that they had had one,” she said. “If I had known in any point in my life that my mother, my grandmother, my aunt, my other aunt, this friend, that friend, the other friend … that they had a miscarriage before I was born, before we became friends, before we were associated with each other, I would have called and said, ‘I need help processing this. How did you handle it?’"
The staggering frequency of miscarriages can come as a surprise to some, and experts say it's not talked about enough. But what's even less talked about is the emotional and mental suffering a woman goes through after she experiences the loss. Due to the lack of conversation around miscarriages and grief, she harbors those emotions and continues to suffer in silence. But she is never alone in her grief.
Finding strength in sharing
For Amanda Cottrell, some days are harder than others.
The 31-year-old from Egg Harbor Township lost her son, Judah, at 22 weeks pregnant in June.
“I almost couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” she said when the doctor said there was no heartbeat at her ultrasound appointment. “I felt like I was in a fog, like a dream.”
To help with her grief, she made a video of her and her husband’s journey, from when they were married in early 2020 to when they lost Judah.
She posted the video to Facebook and YouTube and immediately received a flood of comments from women sharing their own stories.
A miscarriage is the loss of a baby before the 20th week of pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A stillbirth is loss of a baby at or after 20 weeks.
It happens to more women than we think, experts say. It happens to our mothers, our aunts, cousins, friends, sisters.
The Monday after Freeman’s procedure she went back to work but felt numb. A few coworkers expressed their condolences, but most didn’t want to poke or prod into her personal life. And while Freeman understood that boundary, she felt that if no one asked, it felt like it didn’t really happen.
“It was almost like, ‘Oh, she showed up to work so she must be OK,’” she said. “This was the hardest ‘fake it till you make it’ experience I ever had to go through. You fake the smile, you go through the motions, but mentally you’re not there.”
She started researching how to deal with a miscarriage and what causes them. She soon discovered she wasn’t alone.
She called her best friend in California to tell her about the miscarriage. She had yet to tell her she was even pregnant. Her friend then opened up about her own miscarriage, which Freeman had never known.
She wished she would have known sooner. It would have been one more person she could have turned to.
“If I had been able to gather a support network of friends and family who had gone through it, I could have called and said, ‘I’m struggling mentally and I can’t stop crying.’ I think it would have helped my healing process a whole lot more,” she said. “People keep this so close to the chest when it would be so incredibly helpful to know other women’s stories.”
Uncomfortable to talk about, but important
There are a multitude of reasons why women don’t openly speak about their miscarriage and the grief and loneliness that comes with it, experts say.
One of the most common reasons is guilt. Both Cottrell and Freeman, at one point, blamed themselves for the loss.
Did they stress too much? Did they reach too high on a shelf? Did they overeat at a party? Was it the lack of sleep? Did they drink too much? Did they eat something they shouldn’t have?
“All you want is an answer as to why,” Freeman said.
With that, they start to second guess themselves, said Joey Miller, a Chicago-based psychotherapist who specializes in reproductive psychology, loss and trauma and women's mental health. She also is the author of "Rebirth, The Journey of Pregnancy After a Loss."
“It’s not, ‘My body failed.’ It’s, ‘I failed,’” Miller said.
Another reason there’s a stigma around talking about miscarriage is because it’s uncomfortable.
“People don't like to talk about death, at all,” said Ann Coyle, manager of Perinatal Bereavement Programs at Virtua Health in Voorhees. “That's the problem in society. That is the one guarantee in life — that we're all going to die. No one wants to think about the death of a child or a baby because it's just unfathomable.”
While experts say advancements in women’s health, grief support and talking about uncomfortable topics, such as losing a pregnancy, are better, there’s still much to be done and steps that need to be taken to get where we need to be.
“We've come a long way,” Coyle said. “But we still have a long way to go.”
