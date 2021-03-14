Suffering in silence, but never alone

Michelle Freeman became a member of a club she never wanted to join. It’s a growing club of which no woman wants to be a part.

The night before her first ultrasound, in January 2020, she felt what she described as a rubber band snap on the left side of her abdomen. At her ultrasound the next day, she was told there was no heartbeat.

She was nine-and-a-half weeks pregnant. She wanted the baby so badly, and in an instant it was gone.

According to the March of Dimes, a nonprofit that focuses on the health of mothers and babies, 10% to 15% of all pregnancies end in loss.

“All I wanted to do was crawl into a hole, and I wanted to crawl into a hole with someone who could hold me, and there was nobody who could,” said Freeman, 42, who grew up in Ventnor and now lives in Manhattan. “I felt very vacant, like I was a shell of a person.”

That night, she stood in the shower sobbing uncontrollably, praying everything would be OK. But in the back of her mind, she knew the pregnancy was over.

“I was doubled over in the shower begging for my baby to be OK,” she said. “That to me was easier to deal with than the idea of my baby not being there. I had started the mourning process even though I didn’t even realize it.”