Seniors from Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties learned about healthy eating, exercise, using smart phones and more during the Successful Aging Festival at Stockton University on May 23 in Galloway Township.
The Stockton Center on Successful Aging hosted the event, which included breakout sessions and more than 40 vendors with information ranging from physical therapy and assisted living to insurance.
“We had a great turnout this year and are so grateful to our exhibitors and sponsors,” said Gina Maguire, SCOSA’s coordinator of Older Adult Programs and lead festival organizer, in a release. “After three years of pandemic-related cancellations, even the exhibitors noticed the difference in terms of interest and enthusiasm by our guests.”
Attendees took breaks from all the educational information to watch a performance by Lois Allen and The Silver Tappers, a dance troop featuring 11 women ages 61 to 86. Also entertaining guests was the band Pan Gravy, a bluegrass quartet with current and former Stockton faculty members.
Learn more about SCOSA’s programming at stockton.edu.
