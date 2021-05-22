Subtropical Storm Ana kicks off Atlantic Hurricane Season before official start

For the seventh year in a row, there is a named storm in the Atlantic Hurricane Season before the official start on June 1. Subtropical Storm Ana was born near Bermuda Saturday morning, bringing indirect impacts to New Jersey.

As 5 a.m. Saturday, Subtropical Storm Ana developed a few hundred miles to the northeast of Bermuda, after being tracked as an area for development by the National Hurricane Center.

A subtropical storm, Ana has characteristics of both a tropical system, which is warm at its core, and an extratropical system, such as a nor'easter.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda, though the eye of the storm will remain a few hundred miles away.

The storm will pull to the northeast, out in the open water, on Sunday and into next week. For New Jersey, no direct impacts will be seen. However, there will be a high risk for dangerous and deadly rip currents on the Atlantic Ocean waters. Given temperatures at the shore will be in the low 80s Saturday and near 90 Sunday, masses of people are expected to crowd the beach. Do not go into the water, especially with the absence of lifeguards at most beaches.

Seas will increase to between four and six feet over the weekend.