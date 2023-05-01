More than 400 runners and walkers joined Sturdy Savings Bank's second annual "Run Wild" 5K run and 1-mile walk at the Cape May County Park and Zoo on April 23.
Participants from across the state and beyond traveled a course that went around and through the zoo. The day also included a Kids Fun Run for those ages 3 to 12. Proceeds from the race benefited the zoo and Family Promise of Cape May County.
“We’re excited for the continued success of this now annual event, and to support the Zoo and Family Promise," Bank President and CEO Greg Matuson said. "We look forward to hosting this race for years to come, and to watch it grow in size and popularity."
For more information, call 609-463-5220 or visit SturdyOnline.com.
