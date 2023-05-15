ATLANTIC CITY — Before Monday, Arcadia Peña, as a young piano player, had never had the chance to see the inside of a pipe organ, let alone the world's largest at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Through a school field trip to the arena, she and her classmates from Highland Academy in Absecon walked through tight spaces deep inside the hall, seeing how the organ's thunderous sound is made.

"It was really fun, just going through the little pathways," said Peña, a 10-year-old fifth grader from Egg Harbor City. "It has the most beautiful history. It looks amazing."

Highland Academy and Principle Academy Charter School in Egg Harbor Township shared the experience Monday as guests of the Schultz-Hill Foundation, a nonprofit based in the city that supports the arts, and the Historic Organ Restoration Committee.

For about three hours, students in grades three through eight spent the morning and early afternoon getting first-person views of Boardwalk Hall and learning about the organ.

The organ, which historians say is approaching its 100th anniversary, can pierce through 5.5 million cubic feet of air space in the arena, according to Boardwalk Hall's website.

The students listened to about 30 minutes of arrangements, including the theme from Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," performed by organist Brett Miller.

Many children on Monday's tours hadn't visited Boardwalk Hall before or had never learned about one of the hall's most treasured aspects. Making sure local children are exposed to the arts is influential, especially when arts budgets at schools often are the first to be slashed, said Gary Hill, co-founder of the Schultz-Hill Foundation.

"We try to supplement those budgets by doing one or two events with the youth of our area," Hill said. "We feel it's important for them to experience a different world, a different cultural aspect of a community."

In between going behind Boardwalk Hall's walls to peer at the pipe organ's core and hearing Miller's performance, students gathered in front of the instrument's keyboard, kept inside a tight room. Different groups took turns gathering around the keyboard as Nathan Bryson, of the Historic Organ Restoration Committee, lectured the students and their chaperones about the instrument.

Teacher Rebecca Palamara of Principle Academy cherished her first experience in Boardwalk Hall, sharing interactive moments with her students. The trip was important for them to learn about different instrument types, she said, especially ones that can cover an entire section of a building.

"They're not used to an organ, they're used to a piano," said Palamara. "So I think they're going to use this as definitely a learning experience to kind of introduce them to other instruments outside of what you would normally learn in a general music class."

Getting up close to the organ is more than just a music lesson, said Peter Caporilli, founder and CEO of Principle Academy.

"It's history, it's mechanics and manufacturing," Caporilli said. "This is an integrated experience, and that's my vision for when I founded the school 10 years ago."

For more information on the Boardwalk Hall organs, visit boardwalkorgans.com.

