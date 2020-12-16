Students, staff brighten holidays at Upper Township Middle School

Monday was Bright as Lights day at Upper Township Middle School, according to the school’s Facebook page. Staff and students wore brightly colored clothes and lined the hallways with lights, according to the post.
“The UTMS staff and students went above and beyond and have turned the Middle School hallways into a Holiday Wonderland!” the post said.
See more photos of the school decked out in its holiday best at PressofAC.com.
