Students recognized at Millville Woman's Club Christmas luncheon

Donna Pio, Stella Sheppard, Alexis Moler and Barbara Westog.

During its Christmas luncheon, the Millville Woman’s Club hosted two seniors from Millville High School who shared information about the school, their community activities and individual career goals. The students recognized were Stella Sheppard and Alexis Moler, both honors students and greatly involved in the high school.

