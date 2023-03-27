MAYS LANDING — The Coalition for a Safe Community hosted its annual teen summit at Atlantic Cape Community College on Friday to tackle one of the seminal issues facing young people today – the need to improve mental wellness.

Students from high schools across Atlantic County met with different organizations and service providers to discuss the kinds of stress teenagers face and the strategies they can use to help lead healthier lives.

Perry Mays, the chair of the Coalition for a Safe Community, said the summit was meant to help students prepare themselves for the future and help them respond to healthy ways. He noted that the event is entirely student organized and the mental-wellness topic was selected by the students themselves.

“The whole thing is student led, the student leads this process,” Mays said. “So, the kids wanted to look at mental health, mental wellness. They want to make sure mental wellness is taken care of, so they can make good decisions.”

There were about 200 students at the summit from nine Atlantic County high schools, including Atlantic City, Buena Regional, Egg Harbor Township, Oakcrest, Absegami, Cedar Creek, Hammonton, Mainland and Pleasantville.

There was also an array of local organizations offering information about their mental health services and job opportunities, while reflecting the coalition’s broader goal of improving relationships between communities and law enforcement.

During the summit, students attended three breakout sessions focusing on different mental health issues over the course of the day, with groups of students rotating between each seminar.

One session focused on time management and life balance.

Another session taught students about the risks of alcohol and drug abuse.

A third session focused on relationships and social media.

“One of the most indicative pieces of mental health is whether students are connected,” said Dr. Kim Spagone, a social emotional learning coordinator at Mainland. “Do they feel like they belong in their school, do they feel like they belong among their peers, do they feel like they belong in their family….So, helping students recognize what is healthy and what is unhealthy in all different types of relationships, can help see things that aren’t working so well and try and find things that do.”

Aniyah Wright, a sophomore at Cedar Creek, said she thought the sessions related to the challenges the teenagers face in lives.

“It allowed me to learn a lot about different topics that are important at this age,” Wright said.

Chloe Malone, a Mainland junior and a member of her school’s Coalition for a Safe Community club, helped lead efforts to plan the event. She said she thought the event had broad appeal for her classmates.

“It’s great that we come experience it and see how it plays through,” Malone said.

For Coalition Student Chair Kylie Camac, a Mainland senior, the summit Friday comes after four years of work with the organization. She said she first began working with the organization her freshman year and took to a leadership role where she could advocate for her fellow she students. She said she conferred with the other student representatives to decide on a theme that best reflected the needs of high school students, particularly after their experiences with the pandemic over the last three years.

“It’s great to see what we’ve been work for all this time just come together and everybody get to actually gain something from it,” Camac said. “And hopefully, people are learning and taking away what they can from it.”

When asked about the summit’s impact on her, Camac said she felt empowered and more connected with her peers.

“I think this has definitely helped me have a voice and speak up and become a leader and also listen to people around me and what those around me need,” Camac said.

Student Vice Chair Alianna Dorsey, an Oakcrest junior, said the efforts organizing the summit could serve as a basis for helping other students throughout the area.

“I feel like if you start with a smaller group, it can expand to help many more students around the county,” Dorsey said. “And I just feel like it’s so good to make a difference in our community, because that’s where it starts.”

The coalition’s work to have students lead efforts to make a difference in their lives is beginning to expand across South Jersey. Pastor Thomas Dawson, of the Soar Church in Woodbine, was in attendance representing the Coalition for a Safe Community of Cape May County. He said helping people manage their mental health when they were teenagers helps set them right for their futures.

“We’re here just to try to make a positive impact,” Dawson said. “It’s about pouring into them know and helping them try to navigate through the pathways of life.”

Angela Collado, a program supervisor for Inland Family, said it was important for her organization to do outreach to young people to make them and their families aware of the services available to them. Inland Family, located in Egg Harbor Township, is a free community center that offers Atlantic County families a battery of social services, including nutrition and health classes and services, budgeting and finance seminars, family game and art nights access to other community-resource providers and on-site employment training.

Collado added there were also chances for young people to volunteer and explore careers in social services.

“We do a lot of outreach like this,” Collado said.

Spagone, the emotional learning coordinator from Mainland, said it was critical that students work with one another to better their mental health, citing their unique insight into their own lives.

“Events like this allow students to be the core part of the planning process, because students know students better than we do, so they have better ideas sometimes how to reach their peers,” Spagone said.

The summit comes as mental wellness has been increasingly identified by public health experts as a pressing concern in American adolescents. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory in December 2021 warning about the psychological wellbeing of students in the country, warning that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated an ongoing “youth mental health crisis.”

Coalition for a Safe Community Secretary Patrice Dawson, no relation with the Woodbine pastor, led efforts to organize with the events, collaborating with student leaders to develop the summit itinerary. She said bringing students together and centering their perspective was a critical component of the program.

“When I was growing up, we came from a generation where students should be seen and not heard, but the student voice is so very important,” Patrice Dawson said. “And I think as we collaborate with them and as we hear their voices, we have a better understanding of what their needs are, what their wants are and more importantly what their concerns are.”

Dorsey, the student vice chair for the coalition, said that engaging with students was important to correcting a long overlooked issue.

"A lot of kids go through a lot, and it's not talked about and sometimes it's not seen," Dorsey said. "And some kids feel like they're unheard or they're not understood and I just feel like having things like this inside the community is so big, because it's been ignored for so long."