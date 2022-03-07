Students in New Jersey schools enjoy 'maskless Monday' as in-school mask mandate ends

BUENA — New Jersey students were able to experience a return to normalcy on Monday morning as the state's mask mandate for schools and child care centers ended.

The lifting of the in-school mask mandate finished off a nearly two-year period during which all students in the state learned virtually or while wearing masks.

At John C. Milanesi Elementary School in Buena, faculty, staff and students came to class Monday, enjoying a preview of spring weather and celebrating the end of the mandate.

“You could literally see the joy on their faces, and that’s no pun intended,” Principal Moses White said.

Teachers shared in their students’ enthusiasm for the end of the mandate. Having to teach young children early reading and writing skills, Milanesi pre-K teacher Amy McMahon said not wearing masks allowed her to communicate with her students better and for students to better express themselves.

“Socially, emotionally, I don’t think we anticipated the effect that it had,” McMahon said. “(There are) conversations that were missing that you have at this young age that weren’t taking place.”

White said for many of the students in Milanesi Elementary, it was the first time they learned what their teachers and classmates looked like without a mask, and even pre-K students were recognizing the broader societal significance of the mandate’s end.

“It’s a step back toward normalcy,” White said. “Even at this age, they understand that.”

Schools across the state have had a month to prepare for the end of the mandate, which Gov. Phil Murphy announced in early February. School districts retain the right to impose local mask mandates if they so choose — although no South Jersey district contacted by The Press was putting its own mandate in place.

The state is asking schools not implementing local mandates revise their pandemic policies to use masking or other interventions to reduce coronavirus spread in certain conditions. Milanesi, for example, is still requiring students mask in the nurse’s office.

The state is not permitting schools to ban the use of masks in the classroom. Students who want to continue masking in school or have parents or guardians who want them to continue masking may choose to do so, as can a school’s faculty members and staff.

The Murphy administration asked schools be vigilant about the bullying of students who continue masking.

There were 12 students in McMahon’s pre-K class Monday, of whom two were masked. White, the principal, said the district had a strong anti-bullying program in place before the pandemic, and was confident students would know to respect everyone’s decisions.

“Especially in our classrooms, we make it very much like everybody has a job, this classroom belongs to everybody, we are all a community, we all treat each other with respect,” McMahon said.

The end of the in-school mask mandate came the same day as the expiration of New Jersey’s public health emergency for COVID-19.

Murphy said at a news briefing Friday, which was billed as his final pandemic briefing on COVID-19, he was lifting the emergency because of the progress the state has made with respect to the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state is about as low as it has been since the summer of 2021 — before the delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus fueled overwhelming waves of infection in the state.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said the relaxation of pandemic-prevention measures was facilitated by falling caseloads, innovative medical treatments for COVID-19 and growing immunity to the coronavirus in the New Jersey population.

The termination of the school mask mandate and the state public health emergency comes just shy of two years since the World Health Organization declared the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11, 2020. In that time, over 30,000 New Jersey residents, 957,000 Americans and 6 million people worldwide have died of COVID-19.

Back at Milanesi on Monday, Tara Levari, the preschool master teacher for the school and the mother of a pre-K student, said her daughter, Kinsley, was excited and almost in disbelief by the prospect of coming to school without a mask.

“(Kinsley) woke up this morning and said ‘Is today maskless Monday?’” Tara Levari said. “She was super excited.”

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

