Students Demand Action call for school walkout

Students Demand Action, a national gun-control organization for students, is calling for a school walkout across the country on Thursday.

A post that Students Demand Action wrote on its Twitter account gives instructions to interested students on how contact it for help organizing a walkout. The tweet, posted on Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., had received over 6,800 likes and 4,100 retweets as of Thursday morning.

A picture attached to the Twitter post indicates that the group wants the walkouts to happen at noon.

“We refuse to go on like this,” the group said on Twitter. “Text WALKOUT to 644-33 for info on how to organize a walkout at your school.”

The call for a walkout follows a Tuesday mass shooting in an Uvalde, Texas school that killed 19 children and two adults. It was the deadliest school shooting in the United States since December 2012.

Any local students participating in the walk out today can email cdoyle@pressofac.com if they want to share their thoughts or comments with The Press of Atlantic City.

