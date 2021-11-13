Student’s injury renews calls for a light for Route 9

LINWOOD — Calls for a traffic light to allow pedestrians to safely cross New Road are being renewed after a Mainland High School student was struck by a car Monday
“I think it’s imperative that we get a light there,” said Lisa Bonanno, a Linwood resident with two children in the regional school district.
She plans to take her case to the next Linwood City Council meeting, planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 at City Hall, 400 Poplar Ave. Bonanno has asked that the issue be placed on the agenda, she said.
City officials agree a light is needed. However, it’s not up to them. The city has asked the state for years to put a pedestrian crossing with a traffic light, Mayor Darren Matik said Friday.
“They’ve told us absolutely not. No traffic lights at mid-block,” he said.
But that may change.
Matik said state officials reached out after the accident about arranging a meeting to discuss potential pedestrian safety options.
“It’s just a shame someone had to get hurt for this to happen,” Matik said.
Jim Barry, the director of communications for the New Jersey Department of Transportation, said Friday afternoon he would look into the situation but did not have any immediate response to the mayor’s comments.
New Road is part of Route 9, a U.S. highway running from Delaware to Champlain, New York. In New Jersey, it runs from the George Washington Bridge to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal in Lower Township.
Matik had good news Friday. He said the student’s condition had recently been upgraded to “stable.”
The accident led to an outpouring of concern for the student and the family.
Details remain scant about the accident. In its immediate aftermath, school officials announced a student had been struck by a car while crossing New Road on the way to school. Linwood police said later that day that the student is 18. Both police and school officials described the accident as serious.
But Lt. Steve Cunningham, the public information officer for the Linwood Police, said police could not release the name of the driver of the vehicle that struck the student or provide any details about the accident while the investigation continues.
Police responded to 911 calls at 8:40 a.m. about an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle near 1200 New Road.
The student was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. Neither police nor school officials identified the injured student.
School officials say some students witnessed the accident and that counselors were available to meet with them. Jill Ojserkis, the president of the regional school district’s Board of Education, said Monday that students, staff and officials were deeply concerned for the injured student and the student’s family.
Another parent of a Mainland student, Marie Alena D’Agostino, said she lives nearby and heard the sirens as emergency responders rushed to the scene. She also called for additional traffic safety measures near the school, saying some neighbors have called for a traffic light in the past.
The proposal was also discussed at length on a Facebook page dedicated to Linwood residents, with some writing that they were worried about pedestrians crossing the road and about the speed at which vehicles travel along New Road.
Other writers said a new pedestrian crossing light was installed at New Road and Monroe Avenue and that it works well. It is about 1,000 feet from where the accident took place.
That light was installed after a proposal for a mid-block light was rejected, Matik said. The aim was to improve safety for students, as well as for parents and community members heading to the school for games or otherwise crossing New Road.
Bonanno, a candidate for the Linwood Board of Education this year who is still waiting for final results in a close race, said the lighted pedestrian sign is not enough. She said it is in the shade of trees and too easy to miss, especially as traffic accelerates in the area.
“I don’t think it’s quite sufficient,” she said.
Crosswalks between the Cornerstone Commerce Center, which was long known as the Prudential Building, and the high school have recently been repainted as well.
Cunningham said there is no indication that this area of New Road is exceptionally dangerous. He said police have not recorded more accidents there than in other areas of the township.
Most members of City Council did not respond to emails requesting an interview. The one who did, Ralph Paolone, declined to comment and suggested contacting the police.
“This is a pending investigation and as such I do not feel comfortable commenting on the matter,” he wrote this week.
The social media discussion among community members included calls for crossing guards and improved safety measures, as well as multiple people saying drivers should slow down in the area. Many said they would pray for the family and for the student’s full recovery.
