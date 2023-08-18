MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A fire erupted Friday afternoon at a property in the township's Rio Grande section, police said.
The fire was reported in the 500 block of Delaware Avenue.
Police Lt. Tracey Super confirmed a structure fire on the street, adding residents may have been displaced because of the blaze.
No other information was immediately available Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.