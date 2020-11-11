Stroz finds 'home' with members of the Air Force Reserves

Upon looking at Douglas Stroz’s 41-year military record, one would assume he was a die-hard patriot most of his life, having entered the military for some overwhelming sense of duty to country and freedom. But his story shows that sometimes, heroes develop over time.
Stroz, 68, of Egg Harbor Township, enlisted during the Vietnam War. He can recall the exact day — Jan. 17, 1971. He was 19.
“I was kind of a lost soul there,” he said. “I had lost my draft deferment, so I had to do something. I knew I didn’t want to just hang around and do drugs like everyone else was doing.”
Stroz knew that sooner or later, his draft number could be called. So it came down to deciding which arm of the military he would join. After debating between “boats or planes,” he finally landed on the Air Force.
“I don’t like water so much,” he said with a laugh.
Stroz’s father served in the Air Corps during World War II, before it became the Air Force. However, Stroz said he didn’t grow up dreaming about following in his father’s military footsteps.
“It was the furthest thing from my mind to be in the Air Force,” he explained.
After enlisting, he served four years active duty, including a stint in Thailand. He worked as a weapons control technician on A7-D ground attack aircraft and was mostly stationed in Arizona. Then he found himself faced with the decision of whether to re-enlist.
“After I got out of active duty, I wasn’t really enamored with the Air Force very much, but it offered me travel to go places I had never been,” Stroz explained. “I just couldn’t see getting some factory job or boring job where I was just making money.”
So when a friend recommended he check out the Air Force Reserves, the decision was made.
As an Air Force reservist based out of McGuire Air Force Base from 1975-2006, and a member of the West Virginia Air National Guard from 2006-2012, Stroz worked himself up to nearly 14,000 flight hours. In the Air Force Reserves, he worked as a flight examiner loadmaster. His squad loaded trucks, rockets, radioactive boxes, “all kinds of things,” he explained, onto C-141 lifters. During that time, Stroz’s love for the military continued to grow.
“My squadron was my home and my family, and they still are,” he said fondly.
While working as a reservist and guardsman, Stroz was occasionally called up to active duty, and logged 398 combat flight hours. The veteran visited more than 90 countries. But despite working his way up to the rank of senior master sergeant, he remained humble.
An area where Stroz is particularly humble is regarding his 21 medals he was awarded for various acts of service, including humanitarian medals he was given for deployments to natural disaster zones.
However, Stroz prefers to talk about the people he has worked with.
One of those individuals was his commander and an individual he flew with, Joseph McNeil. McNeil was also one of the Greensboro Four, a group of four Black men who sat at a lunch counter in 1960s Greensboro, North Carolina, in defiance of segregation.
“The people you work with in the military are generally some of the best people you will ever meet,” he said. “In the military, you will walk down the street and people will look you in the eye and say, ‘Good morning,’ and they really mean it.”
One of his proudest moments was when his squadron from McGuire had the chance to memorialize 18 members they lost in 1976, after their aircraft crashed in England during a thunderstorm. In 1996, 20 years later, Stroz and a fellow Air Force member raised money to erect a memorial at the site.
Stroz said the entire English town turned out for the event. He remembered that as the commander of the squadron spoke, the wind rustled in the trees overhead, and Stroz said it was as if “the spirits of those people were finally free.”
But if you point out too many of Stroz’s accomplishments, he’s quick to downplay them.
“I’m not unique,” he said. “Guys in my job, they all did this, and they’re still doing it now.”
After starting out as a young 19-year-old, Stroz said his biggest takeaway from his time serving was having his horizons broadened from being exposed to other cultures.
“Americans are virtually unaware of how the rest of the world lives,” he said.
Despite beginning as a reluctant participant, the veteran has grown to love the nation’s military.
“I would just say you can’t put a price on honor,” Stroz said. “It is an honorable thing to serve. I grew up. I have a different perspective now.”
Contact: 609-272-7415
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.