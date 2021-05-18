 Skip to main content
'Strong progress' made to contain Little Egg Harbor forest fire
featured

Forest fire consumes hundreds of acres in southern NJ

A forest fire burns along a road in Little Egg Harbor Township on Sunday. The fire continued burning through Monday, and the weather offered no help to firefighters.

 N.J. Department of Environmental Protection via AP

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service reached 75% containment Monday of the 617-acre wildfire in parts of Burlington and Ocean counties.

The fire started Sunday afternoon in the Bass River State Forest and Little Egg Harbor. the its Facebook page on Monday night, the Forest Fire Service said crews and mutual aid partners "made strong progress" to reinforce containment boundaries around the fire.

According to the post, the fire no longer poses a threat to nearby structures and all roads in the area are open. Low-level smoke is expected to be visible in the area as the fire smolders for several days, the post added.

State Forest Fire Service Chief Greg McLaughlin will give an update on the fire in a virtual conference at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

