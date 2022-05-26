Strong forecast for coming summer at tourism conference

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A panel of experts earlier this month suggested the summer of 2022 is unlikely to exceed the highs of 2021.

That’s just fine with Diane Wieland, the director of Cape May County’s department of tourism.

“We had a good 2021. If we can get 2021 again, we’re golden,” Wieland said on Wednesday, speaking after the county’s annual tourism conference at the Cape May County administration building.

Government and tourism leaders gathered in the morning for a report on the county’s economic recovery from COVID-19. While the disease continues to spread, with more than 100,000 new cases reported each day across the country, the number of deaths and hospitalizations are way down from 2020, when thousands of deaths were reported each week.

Accompanying that toll was a global economic slowdown that slammed most aspects of the economy, including tourism, where most jobs in Cape May County are based, directly or indirectly.

Cape May County’s tourism economy dropped by more than $1.5 billion that year, a loss of 21.1%, Wieland reported. Even that was not as bad as originally feared, and the county economy’s recovery was almost as steep.

In 2019, the county had a banner year, breaking records in several sectors. As of 2022, the county’s tourism economy was back to 94% of the spending in 2019, coming in at $6.6 billion. Wieland said that was the fastest recovery of any county in the state.

Employment and visitation exceeded 2019, which Wieland described as a full recovery.

“Not only did people come to Cape May County, they spent money while they were here and this is good for all of us,” Wieland said.

County and state officials, along with municipal leaders and business representatives, gathered in the meeting room of the County Commissioners for the presentation in advance of Memorial Day weekend, usually seen as the kickoff of the tourism season.

While the beach remains the main attraction for visitors, and most do come in the summer, Wieland said the days of empty streets from Labor Day to Memorial Day have passed. She cited special events and marketing as helping build the county tourism economy into a year-round concern.

Most of the presentation focused on who is coming and what the county is doing to keep them coming. A county survey showed that 8% of visitors came to the area for the first time, 39% have been coming for more than 20 years, the largest number of people who responded.

With costs climbing and gas prices way up over last year, the county is again marketing itself as less than a tank of gas away from about 30 million people. Wieland joked that the county must have missed a few million of those in previous marketing efforts.

This will also be the first summer in years that Canadian visitors will be able to cross the border without issues, with the lifting of travel restrictions. Wieland said the county has redoubled its outreach to the Canadian market, which is a small but consistent percentage of the total number of summer visitors.

Many businesspeople say the biggest concern for this summer is a serious shortage of workers, even as hourly wages rise for most jobs. After the conference, Wieland said she does not expect that to impact the number of visitors, though, as it is part of a national trend and most are used to seeing shortages of staff at home as well.

On May 11, the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism, part of the school of business at Stockton University, held its 14th annual Jersey Shorecast, a panel discussion about the upcoming summer. Wieland was included in that panel.

There, participants reported that half of all visits to New Jersey are to the shore counties, and more than half of all spending in the state is in the shore counties. At that event, some sounded a cautionary note about the coming season, citing both gas prices and the rising costs of consumer items.

Wieland said visitors are very interested in getting to the beach this year, and said there are many reasons to be hopeful for a strong season. She said Wednesday that visitors will economize this summer, possibly by having fewer meals out or opting for pizza instead of fine dining at least some nights.

But they’ll come, she said.

“We are looking at a good summer. We are getting reports that reservations are good, higher than expected, Canadians are coming back, so that’s a whole group that we have missed out on, the campgrounds are good, the hotels and motels are good,” Wieland said.

For the three-day Memorial Day weekend, she said, occupancy on the barrier island communities is at about 95.5 %, and the response on the county’s website has been very strong, with many of the site visitors spending a lot of time on the “things to do” section or downloading information.

“We’re just hearing so many good reports,” she said.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

