Strong fall in Cape May County offsets losses in tourism revenue

A strong increase in visitors to Cape May County in late summer and early fall has helped to offset the lodging revenue losses created by the COVID-19 shut down in in the spring.

Losses were 99% compared to April 2019, generating slightly over $3,000 for the month. Hotels and motels opening to full capacity in July started the increase in occupancy tax collection. Occupancy tax data is posted monthly and is used as a benchmark to measure overnight stays.

The county's occupancy tax rate exceeded all other counties in both August and September with a combined total of more than $5 million collected and 80% of the year-to-date amount, according to a news release.

The latest occupancy tax data, released by the New Jersey Treasury, shows August numbers to be 7.5% under the rate collected in 2019. However, September data came in at 17.3% over the same period in 2019. This represents an increase of $247,415.91 and is 5% of the room rate. Cape May County has not seen an increase in monthly occupancy tax collections since February 2020.

Based on the Department of Tourism's annual survey, the average overnight visitor spends $374 per day on food and beverage, retail, recreation and transportation combined.

