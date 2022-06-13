 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strong bond ratings continuing to provide Atlantic County with low interest rates

Atlantic County taxpayers will continue benefiting from strong bond ratings, especially when inflation remains at a 40-year high and continues placing mounting financial pressure on Americans.

Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings gives the county an AA stable rating, while Moody’s Investors has assigned it an Aa2 stable rating. Atlantic County has maintained both ratings for the past 14 years, Executive Dennis Levinson said Monday.

Given the strong bond ratings, county taxpayers won't face burdensome interest rates to pay for capital improvements and county purchases, Levinson explained.

Levinson said Monday that the news is especially important because inflation continues yielding soaring prices for goods and gas prices consume increasing amounts of Americans' budgets.

“I am extremely proud of our fiscal team for the outstanding job they do,” Levinson said in a statement. “This is our financial report card. It’s a methodical examination of our financial practices and policies. And by all accounts, we have earned another A.”

S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors, in their recent ratings, both underscored the county's productive management team, institutional framework, and efforts to grow its tax ratable base through several development endeavors, including its investment in aerospace technology and offshore wind energy, Atlantic County officials said Monday.

“The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, given management’s strong track record and detailed planning, the county’s finances will continue the historical trend of remarkable stability,” Moody’s said in its report.

S&P called the county's credit management "sophisticated and well-embedded," which it said should contribute to lower interest rates in the coming years.

The county’s strong liquidity, low debt and strong reserves were also cited by both agencies, officials said.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson

Levinson

 Edward Lea, Staff photographer

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

