Strong bond ratings continue to provide Atlantic County with low interest rates

Atlantic County taxpayers will continue benefiting from strong bond ratings, especially when inflation remains at a 40-year high, county officials said Monday.

Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings gives the county an AA stable rating, while Moody’s Investors Service has assigned it an Aa2 stable rating. The county has maintained both ratings for the past 14 years, county Executive Dennis Levinson said in a news release.

Given the strong bond ratings, county taxpayers won't face burdensome interest rates to pay for capital improvements and county purchases, Levinson said.

Levinson said the news is especially important because inflation continues to yield soaring prices for goods and gas prices consume increasing amounts of Americans' budgets.

“I am extremely proud of our fiscal team for the outstanding job they do,” Levinson said. “This is our financial report card. It’s a methodical examination of our financial practices and policies. And by all accounts, we have earned another A.”

S&P and Moody’s, in their recent ratings, both underscored the county's productive management team, institutional framework and efforts to grow its tax ratable base through several development endeavors, including its investment in aerospace technology and offshore wind energy, county officials said.

“The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, given management’s strong track record and detailed planning, the county’s finances will continue the historical trend of remarkable stability,” Moody’s said in its report.

S&P called the county's credit management "sophisticated and well-embedded," which it said should contribute to lower interest rates in the coming years.

The county’s strong liquidity, low debt and strong reserves were also cited by both agencies, officials said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.