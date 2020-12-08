Strong autumn in Cape May County offsets losses in tourism revenue

An increase in visitors to Cape May County in late summer and early fall helped offset lodging revenue losses created by the COVID-19 shutdown in the spring.
The county’s occupancy tax rate exceeded all other counties’ in August and September with a combined total of more than $5 million collected and 80% of the year-to-date amount, county Tourism Director Diane Wieland said in a news release.
The latest occupancy tax data, released by the New Jersey Treasury, shows August numbers to be 7.5% under the rate collected in 2019. However, September data came in at 17.3% over the same period in 2019. This represents an increase of $247,415.91. The county has not seen an increase in monthly occupancy tax collections since February.
“Cape May County has topped all other counties in New Jersey in August with $3.3 million generated in occupancy tax collection,” Wieland said. “In September, we were the only county that generated more than $1 million with $1.67 million collected.”
Compare that with April, when occupancy tax revenue losses were 99% compared to the year before, generating slightly over $3,000. Hotels and motels opening to full capacity in July started the increase in occupancy tax collection.
Occupancy tax data is posted monthly and is used as a benchmark to measure overnight stays.
Based on the county Department of Tourism’s annual survey, the average overnight visitor spends $374 per day on food and beverage, retail, recreation and transportation.
“We knew by the size of the crowds, August and September were busy months, but we did not expect to see September numbers exceed last year,” said Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “The summer season started at 46% below last year, and we have been able to bridge the gap by almost half. While this is encouraging, we still have segments of the industry that are having difficulty recovering from the shutdown and subsequent restrictions. Restaurants have been the hardest hit, and we are still dealing with reduced capacity. Many cannot continue to operate much longer with 25% indoor capacity, and colder weather will curtail most outdoor dining.”
Short-term rentals have also increased, with some real estate agents reporting double and triple the number of rentals this time last year, the release states.
Remote work and virtual learning kept second homeowners in the county this fall. Home sales also are reaching record numbers, according to the county.
In April, the county launched a confidence campaign promoting its outdoor and open spaces. It also promoted a safety campaign called “Safely Together” that reminded people to follow COVID-19 protocols while visiting the county. According to the New Jersey Department of Health, the county has the fewest cases of the coronavirus among residents in the state.
“It is our hope that the vaccine will turn things around quickly and we can go back to some semblance of a healthy tourism industry,” Thornton said. “While we are showing signs of recovery, the impact of losing one in every four dollars generated last year is huge. With the balance of the year looking promising, any loss of tourism revenue is devastating to our small businesses in Cape May County.”
