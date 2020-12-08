Strong autumn in Cape May County offsets losses in tourism revenue

“We knew by the size of the crowds, August and September were busy months, but we did not expect to see September numbers exceed last year,” said Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “The summer season started at 46% below last year, and we have been able to bridge the gap by almost half. While this is encouraging, we still have segments of the industry that are having difficulty recovering from the shutdown and subsequent restrictions. Restaurants have been the hardest hit, and we are still dealing with reduced capacity. Many cannot continue to operate much longer with 25% indoor capacity, and colder weather will curtail most outdoor dining.”