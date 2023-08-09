ATLANTIC CITY — Striking actors staged a rally Wednesday afternoon on the Boardwalk, demanding studio officials meet to end the holdout.

Several dozen SAG-AFTRA members from New Jersey picketed at Kennedy Plaza across from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The actors union is urging the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to meet for a new contract.

A separate strike between production studios and the Writers Guild of America is also ongoing.

Union members are demanding higher wages, protections from artificial intelligence and a revamped streaming platform structure, Philadelphia SAG-AFTRA President Nikki Izanec said.

Since the strike began last month, demonstrations have been held across the country, Izanec said.

“This industry is full of hard work — work that needs to be recognized differently under a contract that provides equity and sustainability for us working people,” Izanec said Wednesday.

Some of the city’s largest unions came out to support the striking actors.

Minutes before the rally began, members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 77 joined the crowd, breaking for lunch while preparing the beach for the TidalWave Music Festival. Casino workers from Unite Here Local 54 also appeared in their union’s red T-shirts to show their support for the cause.

Izanec said previously she chose to host Wednesday’s rally in the resort because it is synonymous with New Jersey.

Most of the SAG-AFTRA members involved in the rally live in the New Jersey.

Many guild members said they travel to New York and Philadelphia to work to support their families and careers.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the resort, being built on union labor, stands behind the actors.

“We won’t tolerate anyone disrespecting our hard-working laborers,” Small said during the rally.

Chances of a new contract for the Writers Guild appear to be possible.

Union leaders told striking writers last week they plan to meet with representatives from the studios to discuss restarting negotiations.

The Writers Guild sent an email to members saying the AMPTP, which represents major studios, streaming services and production companies, requested a meeting recently to discuss the resumption of contract talks.

The AMPTP has not yet made a similar overture to union leaders for Hollywood actors, who have been on strike since July 14, according to The Associated Press.

Many of the actors guild’s members serve as extras in film and television productions. They’re displeased with their pay for long hours on consecutive days. Emerging use of artificial intelligence is also threatening acting work in the industry, union members say.

“I just want to be able to live and support my family doing this business,” actor Jason Szalma, 37, of Mount Holly, Burlington County, told the crowd. “There’s no reason why they should be hoarding all the wealth and giving everybody that makes that wealth for them crumbs.”

Local media personality Whitney Ullman, a SAG-AFTRA member, said despite it not being a large metropolis, Atlantic City has a vibrant history with cinema production.

Because of that, local actors deserve stronger salaries to support their livelihoods.

“When things (productions) came to Atlantic City, that was a big deal,” Ullman said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

