'Street Gallery' seeks to call attention to available storefronts in Atlantic City neighborhood

ATLANTIC CITY — Bold art covers vacant storefront windows in the Chelsea neighborhood in a “Street Gallery” initiative from the Chelsea Economic Development Corp. in partnership with the Atlantic City Arts Foundation.

The art can be found on windows at Chelsea and Atlantic avenues, California and Pacific avenues, and Ventnor and Albany avenues.

Funded by state grants given to the Chelsea EDC last year, with additional funding anticipated for 2022, the initiative is intended to promote the overall well-being of the neighborhood, while coinciding with the Arts Foundation’s mission to bring attention to local artists.

“It is so fulfilling for the A.C. Arts Foundation to design and implement projects in partnership with city entities that fully align with our mission to provide opportunities for regional artists, to create appealing streetscapes in Atlantic City, and to foster and support economic development initiatives,” Joyce Hagen, executive director of the Arts Foundation, said in a statement.

Hagen said of the seven vacant properties they’ve created galleries for previously in the city, four of them have become occupied.

About 15 people were in attendance Friday morning for the official launch of the Street Gallery program at Atlantic and Chelsea avenues, including the six local artists, Chelsea EDC street captains, police, Arts Foundation Operations Manager Kate O’Malley and Chelsea EDC President Elizabeth Terenik.

Beautify Chelsea program aims to clean up neighborhood and improve safety ATLANTIC CITY — Work to improve conditions in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood will begin in …

The six local artists selected from the 42 who applied were Miko Beach, Val Feo, Michelle Franzoni, Kristian Gonyea, Bernie McCabe and Rusty Silverman.

Gonyea is a freelance photographer for The Press of Atlantic City.

They were chosen by a jury made up of members of the Chelsea EDC, Arts Foundation board members and a Stockton University student. The artists’ work had to align with the EDC’s five pillars of strengthening community, resident wellness and safety, youth and recreation, housing, and economic development.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to share my photos of Atlantic City with my community,” said Beach, an Atlantic City native.

The art is printed on vinyl and installed in windows at a low cost by a Chelsea sign company, Big Lights Graphics.

Once available storefronts become occupied, the art can be moved to another available storefront.

Atlantic City's new wards much like the old ones ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Ward Commission on Tuesday night chose one of the options …

Buildings for the Street Gallery program were selected by the EDC and Arts Foundation by walking through the neighborhood and contacting building owners.

Hagen and Terenik said that was one of the more difficult things to do. Of the business owners contacted, only three responded.

“Our challenge has been getting a response from property owners, many of which are located out of town,” said Terenik. “This is free to the property owner; we just need access to the inside of the building to hang the artwork.”

Hagen said property owners were hesitant at first but expressed more interest once they saw what the project would look like in other storefronts.

She said the feedback from residents has been “over the moon” and not just because of the art, but in the hopes the art will bring new businesses to the area.

“I’m hoping this can be a citywide initiative in the future,” Hagen said.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.