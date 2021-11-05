Strathmere watchdog group has new president

UPPER TOWNSHIP — The presidency of the Strathmere Improvement Association does not change often.
Linda Bateman served as president for about a decade, taking the job after the previous president had served even longer. Now, it’s Bateman’s turn to step down, with former Vice President Janice Connell taking the helm.
Connell introduced herself to the Township Committee at a recent meeting, after attending previous meetings with Bateman, who often raised issues connected to parking, zoning, environmental concerns and other Strathmere priorities.
This time, Bateman kept her seat while Connell spoke to the committee.
“I really do look forward to working with you,” Connell said at the meeting. She also praised Bateman’s efforts as president.
“It was under her leadership that a lot was accomplished by the SIA, with your support, of course,” she told committee members.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — For eons, the ability of piping plovers, terns and other beach nesting bird…
Mayor Rich Palombo, who attended the October meeting, said he had put off meeting with Connell because he will not be mayor that much longer. After more than 20 years in township government, he decided not to seek reelection this year. The committee will have two new members and a new mayor in January.
He suggested it made more sense for Connell to become acquainted with the new members after the vote.
“I don’t know if it’s been decided who’s going to be mayor, but ultimately that’s who you’re going to be talking to as I have with Linda,” Palombo said. “I didn’t want you to think I was avoiding you.”
Connell became president in October, along with new officers Vice President Juliette Schlucter, secretary Rosemarie Whelan, treasurer Terence Buckley and member-at-large Donna Diefenderfer.
Bateman said she will remain involved in Strathmere community projects. She said she is focused on an effort to record stories from Strathmere residents, creating a video archive about the history of the seaside village.
Some of the interviews are already posted to YouTube, where the association has a channel of Strathmere stories. There is also a link at strathmereimprovementassociation.org.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — Residents call tiny, oceanfront Strathmere a “little piece of heaven by the…
Over the summer, the improvement association sought input from residents to set priorities for the coming years. The group describes the effort as “Vision for Strathmere."
According to Connell, the effort was inspired by the township’s process of reexamining its master plan, a zoning document, and updating the zoning ordinance, including changes to Strathmere zoning.
From the input from residents and owners, the group created four subcommittees based on the issues that received the strongest response: one to work on an effort to reduce light pollution and on controlling noise in the community, another on ordinance enforcement, a third to tackle conservation and environmental issues and the fourth working on keeping a clean community, safety and community involvement.
“Strathmere has benefited quite a bit from people taking an interest in and actively engaging in causes that have preserved what we appreciate about living in Strathmere and made our lives much better,” reads a statement on the effort posted to the group’s website.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.